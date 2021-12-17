ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around the Farm: Brody Lamb scores in USHL win

 6 days ago
Yesterday was a slow day for the NY Rangers prospects. Three players were scheduled to play, but only Brody Lamb got a game in. Will Cuylle (WJC commitments) and Evan Vierling (game postponed) both didn’t play. Lamb had a goal for Green Bay in a 6-4 win. Vitali...

NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL pulls out of 2022 Beijing Olympics

And there it is. The NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This announcement had been expected, and now it is official. The league is in COVID purgatory at the moment, with 50 games needing to be rescheduled. The league will use the February 6-22 Olympic break in the schedule to reschedule the games that have been postponed. The Rangers only had one game that needed to be rescheduled from the recent string of postponements, but had two in November that were postponed.
Christmas Break Comes Early For Penguins

The good news for the Penguins – their Christmas break is now two-and-a-half days longer. The bad news – they’ve had two games postponed (so far). The worse news – they don’t know for sure when they’ll play again.
NHL, NHLPA agree on CBA Memo of Understanding to resume season

One of the bigger hurdles –outside of the coronavirus of course– to resume the NHL season was a CBA Memo of Understanding (MOU). This required an extension of the current CBA in addition to terms of resuming the current CBA. It wasn’t an easy task, but this is a critical first step in getting the season started. It’s also a critical step in assuring that, for the first time in Gary Bettman’s tenure, an expiring CBA does not result in a lockout.
NHL Postpones Flyers-Capitals Game Tuesday As Washington Deals With COVID-Related Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be no Flyers game at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night. The NHL has postponed the Flyers-Capitals game as Washington deals with COVID-related issues. “The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Washington Capitals, tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established,” NHL Public Relations tweeted. SCHEDULE UPDATE: NHL postpones tonight’s @Capitals at @NHLFlyers game. https://t.co/qrHzfOJRoa pic.twitter.com/xAUTByPBtF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2021   The NHL is pausing all games from Wednesday through Saturday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. With no Flyers game tonight there will be less congestion in South Philadelphia. The Eagles-Football Team game is being played Tuesday night at Lincoln Financial Field after being pushed back due to the Washington Football Team having a number of players in COVID-19 protocols. UPDATE: No flyers game tonight. Less congestion in South Philly for the fans going to the Eagles game. https://t.co/tlzigM5IZs — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) December 21, 2021
The 4 (or 5) Rangers prospects to watch at the 2022 World Juniors

The 2022 World Juniors begin on Sunday, and the Rangers will be sending four guaranteed prospects, potentially five, to the tournament. The Rangers sent four prospects last year, and two will be returning this year. Brett Berard (returning) – USA. Dylan Garand (returning) – Canada. Will Cuylle –...
Rangers sign Dylan Garand to entry level contract

The Rangers have signed goalie Dylan Garand to an entry level contract. Garand, the Rangers 4th round pick in 2020, has put up some pretty solid numbers since the Rangers drafted him. He’s been almost unbeatable in the WHL this year, a pretty high scoring league. He will make his second appearance in the World Juniors, as he made the team last year as well as the third string goalie.
USHL investigation concludes Omaha Lancers did not violate standards

An independent investigation by the United States Hockey League concluded that the Omaha Lancers did not violate standards for taking care of their players, the league announced Wednesday. The league said in a statement that reports of problems within the team were “exaggerated” and found to be “unsubstantiated” by a...
