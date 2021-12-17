LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors include surprisingly useful accessories

While many companies are waiting until CES to announce their new products, LG is getting out ahead of the crowd today by announcing its UltraFine OLED Por monitors for 2022. There are only two monitors in this lineup, and they’re both very similar. In fact, aside from display sizes, they’re more or less the same monitor, making picking between them a lot easier.

The 2022 UltraFine OLED monitors come in two different display sizes: 27-inch (27BP95E) and 31.5-inch (32BP953). Beyond those display sizes, these monitors have identical specification sheets. Both monitors output at 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160) with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. In addition, LG says that both offer 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB coverage, DisplayHDR 400 True Black, and a 1ms response time.

Those features aren’t super surprising for monitors aimed at creative types and artists, as these monitors are. That 1ms response time could make these monitors a good choice for gamers, but since LG didn’t publish refresh rate information in its spec lists today, we’re guessing that both use 60Hz panels, which isn’t ideal for PC gamers who put significant importance on high frame rates.

In any case, where these two monitors might stand out from the crowd is in their accessories. LG says that both come outfitted with detachable self-calibration sensors that can be used in tandem with the LG Calibration Studio software to make automatic adjustments to color accuracy.

Both monitors also come with a detachable hood, which is a fairly rare sight among consumer monitors. As you might imagine, the hood has a self-explanatory use in that it can block external light and cut back on glare so users can ensure they’re looking at accurate colors as they’re working.

IO options for both monitors are the same, with each monitor sporting 90W USB-C Power Delivery, one USB upstream port, three USB downstream ports, a single HDMI port, and two DisplayPorts. The monitors also use a stand that allows for tilting and rotation, so you can go full vertical with one of these monitors if your setup demands it.

In the end, these UltraFine OLED monitors sound like pretty good displays, but there’s just one problem: LG hasn’t revealed pricing details for them yet. Given the resolution, color gamut coverage, response time, and the fact that these are OLED displays, we’d expect them to be reasonably expensive. Still, it seems we won’t know specifics about cost until we’re closer to release. LG says that both monitors will launch in “key markets” around the world next month, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more details about them.

