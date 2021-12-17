ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Boy killed in Lancaster shooting

By Christina Calloway
 6 days ago

LANCASTER, Calif. (KNX) — A boy was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shots rang out at 7:34 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Avenue H, according to Deputy Miguel Meza.

Responders transported the juvenile male to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later, according to Meza.

There was no suspect information available nor the age of the boy who was killed but City News Service described the boy as “young.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the L.A, Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

