13 of the Best White Elephant Gifts That Are Just Raunchy Enough

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. We may earn a commission if you make a purchase using the links in this post. White Elephant gift exchanges, or as some call them, Yankee Swaps, are about as popular as ugly Christmas sweater parties. Finding the perfect gift can be difficult because there are often a variety of people participating, and you may have to gear the appropriateness around the type of party: office, family, friends, all ages, etc. Some gifts are just recycled year after year because they are just too wacky to use for anything else, while others are fun and functional. If you’re playing Secret Santa, doing a gift grab bag or otherwise shopping for novelties, check out these ideas.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO