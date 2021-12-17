ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Evanescence Digitally Release Their Cover Of The Beatles’ “Across The Universe”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvanescence have newly debuted a cover of The Beatles‘ “Across The Universe” online. This take on the track was one of the...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
theprp.com

Meshuggah & Torche’s U.S. Tour Rescheduled To The Fall Of 2022, Converge Drop Off Bill

Meshuggah‘s early 2022 U.S. touring plans have met with complications from both the health of an individual member and restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In turn, that run has been rescheduled for the latter half of next year. While Torche will remain on the bill as an opener, Converge will be unable to make the new dates. A replacement act for them will be announced at a later date. Meshuggah commented:
MUSIC
sidestagemagazine.com

The Pretty Reckless Release “Death By Rock And Roll” Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS RELEASE COMMENTARY EDITION OF DEATH BY ROCK AND ROLL. THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Lee
1029thebuzz.com

Evanescence And Halestorm Tour ‘Hit By Covid’

Evanescence and Halestorm postponed their Sunday (Dec. 12th) show at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati Ohio after the joint tour was “hit by COVID.”. Evanescence made the announcement on social media on Sunday, writing, “Our tour has been hit by COVID and we are forced to postpone our show tonight in Cincinnati. We were able to reschedule the show for Monday, Dec. 20th, so hold onto your tickets! Be on the lookout for an email with additional information. Please be safe out there! See you soon.”
CINCINNATI, OH
metalinsider.net

Samael share video for Beatles cover “Helter Skelter”

Swiss industrial black metal outfit Samael have unveiled a video for Beatles cover “Helter Skelter.” The track is taken from the band’s latest effort, 2017’s Hegemony. “To the question ‘what is the first Metal song ever recorded‘, we’ve decided to answer “Helter Skelter” from The Beatles! To commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the first release of “Helter Skelter” and consequently the birth of Heavy Metal, we present you with a video of our own version of the song. The video exposes the dark side of technology and spirituality with numerous references to the time frame in which the song was originally released. Musicwise, we’ve tried to stay true to the original version of the track but we’ve approached it like it is our own composition. The song appears on our latest album, Hegemony.”
MUSIC
theprp.com

Boris Release New Christmas Single “Noël” Featuring Wham! Cover & More

Boris have released a new Christmas-themed two-song single titled “Noël” via Sacred Bones. A revised take on Boris‘ track “Pardon?” done by Lauren Auder and Dviance appears on the effort, along with a cover of Wham!‘s “Last Christmas“. Boris collectively said of the release:
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

Rush to Release Photo Outtakes From ‘Moving Pictures’ Cover Shoot

Rush are cracking open the vaults to unveil previously unreleased pictures from their Moving Pictures cover shoot. Photographer Deborah Samuel captured the iconic album cover image along with the covers for Permanent Waves, Exit … Stage Left and Signals. The outtakes are now available to the public for the first time with the release of the Deborah Samuel Collection.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Center#The Beatles#Across The Universe#American Rock#Bb T Pavilion 01 17#Ma#Dcu Center
theprp.com

Higher Power Debut New Single “Fall From Grace”

Higher Power have just premiered the music video for their new single “Fall From Grace” online. It’s the first music to emerge from the band since the departure of their guitarist Louis Hardy. Speaking recently with Kerrang! of the the single, vocalist Jimmy Wizard stated the following...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
theprp.com

The Bronx Postpone January European Tour

The Bronx have announced that they have postponed their planned January European headlining shows. That decision will not affect their UK appearances however. In a statement issued issued today (December 17th) on the matter, the band had the following to offer of the situation:. “We regret to announce that we...
BRONX, NY
theprp.com

Protest The Hero, Dream Theater, Haken, Etc. Members Release Christmas-Themed Cover Of Slayer’s “Seasons In The Abyss”

Protest The Hero vocalist Rody Walker fronts a newly released Christmas-themed take on Slayer‘s 1990 gem, “Seasons In The Abyss“. Haken guitarist Charlie Griffith put together this festive take on the track, which also features contributions from Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess, The Absence/Inhuman Condition drummer Jeramie Kling, Cradle Of Filth bassist Daniel Firth, Haken drummer Ray Hearne (on tuba) and guitarist Dan Goldsworthy (My Minds Weapon).
MUSIC
theprp.com

Soulfly & 200 Stab Wounds Announce Early 2022 U.S. Tour

Soulfly‘s initial 2022 U.S. touring plans have come into view with a headlining run having just been announced for February/March. Fans attending the shows can expect to hear new songs from the group’s forthcoming twelfth studio album at the shows. Recording sessions for that effort took place at...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Doc Coyle On Potential God Forbid Reunion: “Things Have Been In The Works”

It’s been a few months since we heard where God Forbid were at with the idea of a potential live reunion and while there’s nothing concrete in place as of yet, it presently seems like it’s not a case of if, but when the band will be back onstage. The group’s guitarist Doc Coyle was asked about that recently during an appearance on Hatebreed, etc. frontman Jamey Jasta‘s ‘The Jasta Show‘ and said about as much, offering:
MUSIC
theprp.com

Cave In Members Debut New Track “Reckoning”, Cover Failure, Mad Season & More At Stripped Down Show

Cave In, etc. vocalist/guitarist Stephen Brodsky and guitarist/vocalist, etc. Adam McGrath (also of Zozobra, etc.) recently performed a show together as a duo. The stripped down set took place at Nova Arts in Keene, NH this past Friday, December 17th and saw the pair run through a series of Cave In tracks, including the debut of a brand new song by the name of “Reckoning” (skip to around 17:22 in).
KEENE, NH
theprp.com

Funeral For A Friend Reschedule January 2022 UK Tour

Funeral For A Friend have rescheduled the dates for their January UK tour to February/March of this year. Speaking of that delay, the band issued the below statement today, December 21st:. “To our friends in the UK,. It’s with great regret that recent governmental restrictions have left us with no...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy