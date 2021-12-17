ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Barclays Sees the Euro Dip as the Fed and ECB Break Apart on Rate Hikes

By William Shaw
Bloomberg
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s further trouble in store for the euro after European Central Bank President Christine...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Gold Prices Eye PCE Data but the XAU/XAG Ratio Shows Silver Primed to Outperform

Gold, Silver, XAU/USD, XAG/USD, Gold-Silver Ratio, Breakeven Rates, PCE - Talking Points. Gold prices gain on flatter yield curve and rising breakeven rates. Silver prices look set to outperform looking at the XAU/XAG ratio. PCE data due out tonight may influence Treasuries, breakeven rates. Gold and Silver charts look poised...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB’s de Cos: Rate hikes unlikely in 2022

In an interview with Expansion, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Spanish central bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos said that rate hikes are unlikely in 2022. "There are no conditions to raise rates in 2022." “Ensure that monetary policy will continue to be expansionary.”. Information on these...
MARKETS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
raleighnews.net

U.S. markets slide on Fed rate hikes

The Fed's plan to raise interest rates three times next year was fully in line with the market's expectations, Desmond Lachman, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former official at the International Monetary Fund, told Xinhua. However, he wondered whether the move would be enough to control...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
BUSINESS
CFO.com

Fed Shifts Toward Rate Hikes Next Year

The U.S. Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday it is preparing to raise interest rates as it shifts toward easing inflationary pressures in the economy. After a two-day meeting, the Fed’s policy-making committee said the central bank was “committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals.”
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro area bonds yields rise before ECB as BoE hikes rates

LONDON (Reuters) - A rate hike by the Bank of England caught bond markets by surprise on Thursday, pushing up yields across the euro area just before the European Central Bank was expected to dial back stimulus but pledge to keep borrowing costs low. The BoE lifted its key rate...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#European Central Bank#Barclays Plc
actionforex.com

Sterling Surges after BoE Rate Hike, Euro Catching Up after ECB

Sterling rises broadly after BoE surprised the markets by raising interest rates and maintains a hawkish tone. Solid risk-on sentiment as well as strong job data boosts Aussie as the second strongest. Euro is not performing badly after ECB announces to end PEPP net purchases in March. Indeed, the common currency is trying to catch up with the Pound. On the other hand, Dollar is trading broadly lower despite Fed’s hawkish turn yesterday. Yen is even weaker while Swiss Franc is not too far behind.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Fed Signals Rate Hikes To Come

The USD despite some volatility caused by the Fed’s interest rate decision remained relatively stable against some of its counterparts yesterday. In the interest rate decision’s accompanying statement, the bank has announced a faster tapering of its QE program practically doubling the taper, while in its renewed dot plot signaled three rate hikes in 2022 to reach 0.75%-1.00% level. Also, the bank flagged the downside risk posed by the Omicron variant yet expectations for an acceleration of growth are still present.
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Fed Will Aggressively Dial Back Its Bond Buying, Sees Three Rate Hikes Next Year

The Federal Reserve provided multiple indications that its run of ultra-easy policy since the beginning of the pandemic is coming to a close, making aggressive policy moves in response to rising inflation. For one, the central bank said it will accelerate the reduction of its monthly bond purchases. The Federal...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling, euro jump as BoE hikes rate, ECB cuts stimulus

London, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sterling and the euro jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England became the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic, while the European Central Bank said it would continue to cut its bond purchases. Sterling rose 0.7%...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
ktbb.com

Fed to more rapidly end pandemic-era policies amid inflation, sees 3 rate hikes in 2022

(WASHINGTON) -- Federal Reserve officials announced Wednesday that they intend to more rapidly end pandemic-era monetary policies meant to support the economy as surging inflation casts a new shadow over the recovery. The U.S. central bank announced it would accelerate the tapering of its bond-buying program that flushed financial markets...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD breaks below 1.3200 as Fed members eye at least three-rate hikes by 2022 per dot-plot

The British pound dipped to 1.3170s, then bounced back near 1.3200. Fed’s dot plot is far more hawkish, with three rate hikes in 2022 and 2023. The GBP/USD edged lower during the New York session after the Fed decided to keep interest rates unchanged at the 0-0.25% range. Further, it decided that a faster bond taper is needed, reducing its bond purchases by $30 Billion, in line with the market’s expectations. Also, the dot-plot witnessed that most of the board members feel comfortable hiking at least three times in 2022, followed by three times in 2023 and three times in 2024.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY breaks above 114.00 as Fed policymakers eye three-rate hikes

USD/JPY edges higher after the Fed announced a faster QE reduction. Per dot-plot, Fed members eye three-rate hikes in 2022. On his press conference, Fed’s Powell said that the Fed could raise rates despite not achieving the full-employment goal. The USD/JPY reclaims the 114.00 figure as the Fed decided...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Fed sees three rate hikes in 2022 as inflation battle begins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve, signaling its inflation target has been met, said on Wednesday it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022 as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy