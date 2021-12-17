Rest of township board should follow supervisor

The Washington Community School Board and the county board of supervisors each approved items related to housing additions for the City of Washington this week. During a special meeting Monday the school board approved an extension agreement to the Washington Unified South Central Residential Urban Renewal Plan. The agreement requires the board’s approval as they are a governing tax body. This agreement is for the addition of the South 15th Avenue or Prairie Ridge subdivision, NLW subdivision phases one and two, and a potential subdivision south of the Washington Country Club. Superintendent Willie Stone explained that the Urban Renewal Plan allows cities to capture funds related to housing and residential development, similar to what Tax Increment Financing provides for economic development.
Comments / 0