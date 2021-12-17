Rest of township board should follow supervisor

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors discussed the disposition of cremains on private property at their meeting this morning. Board Chairman Steve Baier said this was brought to the attention of the Supervisors because there are cremains currently buried in a shallow grave on private property and the private property has changed hands. Baier said the new property owners want to be respectful and do the right thing and since the cremains are not buried more than three feet deep; something needs to be done. Baier said he contacted close family members of the deceased and they’re all in agreement that the ashes should be spread on the property. The current property owners are willing to abide by their wishes and scatter the cremains on the property. The Supervisors approved a resolution authorizing the cremains be scattered on the property…

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO