Politics

Rest of township board should follow supervisor

Argus Press
 7 days ago

First, thank you Mike Herendeen for doing the right thing in resigning as Middlebury Township supervisor. You will be missed. The rest...

www.argus-press.com

fox40jackson.com

Fight breaks out at Hinds Co. board of supervisors meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – More fireworks at the Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, as the war of words continued between District 2 Supervisor David Archie and District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin. However, the battle that has been simmering for months between Archie and District 3 Supervisor Credell...
JACKSON, MS
Reading Eagle

Robeson Township supervisors approve controversial zoning measure

The Robeson Township supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a zoning amendment that will allow business development in parts of the Route 10 and 724 corridors. The amendment’s proposal caused controversy in past meetings, sparking opposition from residents who worried that more commerce would mean increasingly unsafe traffic, difficulty selling property and the loss of the township’s rural nature.
ROBESON TOWNSHIP, PA
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Meetings (Board of Supervisors) 12/21/2021

There are two meetings involving the Manitowoc County Board of Supervisors this evening. The first one will take place at 5:45 PM in the Heritage Building, where Ashley Smits will give a presentation on security training. Then at 6:30 PM, the Board will hold their regular meeting. After the public...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
News Break
Politics
Times News

Lynn Township board approves 2022 budget

Lynn Township supervisors passed the township’s 2022 budget in a 2-0 vote on Dec. 9. Board Chairman Justin Smith was absent. The millage rate is .02 mils. According to Secretary-Treasurer Tammy White, “The 2022 projected income is $1.7 million. With $1.6 million in projected obligations, this leaves the budget in the black $100K.”
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Readington Township Board of Education has vacancy to fill

The Readington Township Board of Education is seeking a township resident to fill a seat which was recently vacated. Interested parties should send a letter of interest and resume to Jason Bohm, Board Administrator/Board Secretary, c/o Readington Township Board of Education, P.O. Box 807, Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889 or jbohm@readington.k12.nj.us.
EDUCATION
north-fayette.com

Board of Supervisors Passes 2022 Municipal Budget

The budget was passed without an increase in the property tax millage rate, which has remained the same as it has been since 2013 at 3.29 mills. Click here to review the adopted budget. For more information, please contact the Department of Budget & Finance.
POLITICS
WJCL

Chatham County Board of Elections names new supervisor of elections

The Chatham County Board of Elections has a new supervisor of elections. Billy Wooten was named by the board at their Dec. 13 meeting. Wooten had been serving in an interim capacity since the retirement of longtime elections supervisor, Russell Bridges, earlier this year. “The Board has been very pleased...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors Meeting Recap

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors discussed the disposition of cremains on private property at their meeting this morning. Board Chairman Steve Baier said this was brought to the attention of the Supervisors because there are cremains currently buried in a shallow grave on private property and the private property has changed hands. Baier said the new property owners want to be respectful and do the right thing and since the cremains are not buried more than three feet deep; something needs to be done. Baier said he contacted close family members of the deceased and they’re all in agreement that the ashes should be spread on the property. The current property owners are willing to abide by their wishes and scatter the cremains on the property. The Supervisors approved a resolution authorizing the cremains be scattered on the property…
CASS COUNTY, IA
Lancaster Online

Fulton Township supervisors propose donating $5,000 in fuel to Wakefield Ambulance

When: Fulton Township Supervisors meeting, Dec. 2. What happened: The board voted to assist Wakefield Ambulance Company with fuel costs, but in a different way than the ambulance company requested. Background: The township allows Robert Fulton Fire Company to fuel their vehicles at the township building tanks. The ambulance company...
ADVOCACY
WDVM 25

Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors adopts redistricting plan for election districts

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has adopted a redistricting plan for nine election districts. “Redistricting is a legally required process to draw new electoral boundaries to ensure proportional representation as populations grow and shift over time. It is done to create election districts with roughly equal numbers of people, […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors, School Board Approve Urban Renewal Area Extension

The Washington Community School Board and the county board of supervisors each approved items related to housing additions for the City of Washington this week. During a special meeting Monday the school board approved an extension agreement to the Washington Unified South Central Residential Urban Renewal Plan. The agreement requires the board’s approval as they are a governing tax body. This agreement is for the addition of the South 15th Avenue or Prairie Ridge subdivision, NLW subdivision phases one and two, and a potential subdivision south of the Washington Country Club. Superintendent Willie Stone explained that the Urban Renewal Plan allows cities to capture funds related to housing and residential development, similar to what Tax Increment Financing provides for economic development.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors member retiring due to health reasons

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — During Monday’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, officials announced that a member of the board plans to retire. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Charles Bopp will be retiring from the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors because of personal health reasons. However, there is no word on when his retirement will go into effect.
homenewspa.com

Developers ask Allen Township Supervisors for EDUs to finish subdivisions, waste contract awarded

Developers Lou Tepes and Edward Deichmeister approached the Allen Township Board of Supervisors during their December 14 meeting to request EDUs (Equivalent Dwelling Units) to help finish their developments. The request comes after another developer in the area filed a special request to acquire EDUs from Northampton Borough. The Intermunicipal...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WTHR

Pike Township school board approves contract with teachers

INDIANAPOLIS — After months of contentious negotiations, Pike Township teachers and the school district have finally reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining contract. The one-year contract was ratified Thursday night by the school board. “It’s a sense of accomplishment and it’s a sense of relief,” said Dr....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Board of supervisors continues discussion of ARPA fund spending

ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors discussed at length the reoccurring topic of federal funding received by the county during its Dec. 6 meeting. Monroe County County Clerk Ronnie Boozer said a single payment of $3.4 million of federal relief money through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has been received by the county to date but remains mired in red tape before the funds can be used for county projects.
ABERDEEN, MS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sherry Tamski becomes 2nd woman supervisor to serve in Kiski Township

Next month, Sherry Tamski will begin a six-year term as a Kiski Township supervisor, the second woman to be elected to the post in the township’s nearly 190-year history. Township Secretary Patrick Bono confirmed Tamski’s second supervisor status with available records at the township. Being the second female...
ELECTIONS

