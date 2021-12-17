ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Shadow Of Intent Streaming New Track “Of Fury”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShadow Of Intent are newly streaming the track “Of Fury” from their upcoming album, “Elegy“. That song emerges online as the record’s January 14th release on Unique Leader Records continues to creep into view. Just over a month after that record hits, the band...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

theprp.com

Soulfly & 200 Stab Wounds Announce Early 2022 U.S. Tour

Soulfly‘s initial 2022 U.S. touring plans have come into view with a headlining run having just been announced for February/March. Fans attending the shows can expect to hear new songs from the group’s forthcoming twelfth studio album at the shows. Recording sessions for that effort took place at...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Meshuggah & Torche’s U.S. Tour Rescheduled To The Fall Of 2022, Converge Drop Off Bill

Meshuggah‘s early 2022 U.S. touring plans have met with complications from both the health of an individual member and restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In turn, that run has been rescheduled for the latter half of next year. While Torche will remain on the bill as an opener, Converge will be unable to make the new dates. A replacement act for them will be announced at a later date. Meshuggah commented:
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Animal Collective Post New Track Walker

Animal Collective has shared a new single, Walker. Following Prester John, the sunny, psychedelic track offers Beach Boys-esque vocal harmonies and serves as the latest preview of their forthcoming LP, 'Time Skiffs'. It arrives with a music video directed by Abby and Dave Portner. Speaking with Apple Music 1's Zane...
MUSIC
theprp.com

The Amity Affliction To Tour The U.S. This Spring

The Amity Affliction will be touring North America this coming spring with Archetypes Collide and The Seafloor Cinema handling the opening duties. The dates for that trek include:. 03/16 San Diego, CA – SOMA. 03/18 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour. 03/19 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues.
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: The Pineapple Express Buries Colorado Mountains

DENVER(CBS)- Our current weather pattern is bringing in a one, two punch for heavy mountain snow into Colorado. The big player is an “Atmospheric River” of moisture caught in the jet stream rolling under a large Pacific trough of low pressure. This flow is rolling right over Hawaii straight into California. When this happens it is also sometimes referred to as the “Pineapple Express”! This can bring tons of moisture into our state. That alone would be enough for heavy snow. But, this river is also, teaming up with an Alaskan storm that has been dropping south along the west coast. Hence,...
DENVER, CO
this song is sick

Sidechick Drops Grimy New Bass Track, “BUG!”

When it comes to the weird and wonderful side of bass music, few do it like Sidechick. The Montreal up-and-comer embraces his inner goof and turns into some of the most off-the-wall bangers we’ve heard in a hot minute. His first track on TSIS, “BUG!,” is a doozy of tune so hang on tight to the reality you know and love, we’re going on a ride.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Brandon Boyd Drops New Solo Track

Incubus singer Brandon Boyd released his newest solo track Friday (Dec. 17th). He wrote on Instagram, “My new single ‘Petrichor’ is up and moving on all streaming platforms! I hope you all enjoy it. It’s a weird and wonderful thing to have a song swimming around in your head for months at a time and then a moment later it’s born into the wild world. Happy birthday little song.”
MUSIC
ARTnews

Felix LA Art Fair Releases Exhibitor List for 2022 Edition

Today the Felix LA Art Fair, planned to take place at Los Angeles’s Roosevelt Hotel from February 17–20, concurrently with Frieze Los Angeles, released its list of 60 exhibitors from around the world—the fair’s first return to a full edition since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It includes both established galleries, such as Kasmin and P.P.O.W., as well as emerging ones. A third of the participants are first-time exhibitors, including Misako and Rosen (Tokyo), One Trick Pony (Los Angeles), and The Ranch (Montauk). Fair cofounder, collector, and former TV executive, Dean Valentine, told ARTnews of this year’s roster, “We’ve consistently...
VISUAL ART
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Sued For Taking The Concert Bag & Running In Texas

Just when people thought they were done hearing about 6ix9ine, the rainbow hair rapper is in the news once again. On Thursday (December 23), Complex reported that 6ix9ine is facing a lawsuit from a concert promoter who claims the rapper skipped out on a show. According to the report, JJD...
TEXAS STATE
canadianbeats.ca

Jordan Klassen releases new track, “Carried Away”

Acclaimed songwriter Jordan Klassen is following up his recent single, “Milk And Honey”, with another new track, “Carried Away”. “wanted to explore the many dynamics of what it looks like to jump into something with both feet. Sometimes it can look really bad. Dark paths of the mind leading to mental illness, toxic religiosity, isolation, distraction and addiction. But getting carried away with something can be really beautiful as well. Devoting oneself to a greater cause, falling in love, feasting. Maybe this is the heart of wisdom; knowing when to indulge and knowing when to abstain.”
MUSIC
theprp.com

The Used, Less Than Jake, Etc. Announced For 2022 ‘Kraken Fest’

The Used have been announced as the headliner for the 2022 ‘Kraken Fest‘. Set for February 19th at the Orlando Amphitheater in Orlando, FL, the festival will boast the following lineup:. The Used. Less Than Jake. Story Of The Year. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. Evergreen Terrace. Were Wolves.
ORLANDO, FL

