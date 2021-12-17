Virginia DL Olasunkonmi Agunloye Withdraws from Portal, Will Return to UVA

The redshirt freshman defensive lineman is the first Cavalier to withdraw from the transfer portal

The Virginia football program finally got some good news out of the transfer portal on Friday, as redshirt freshman defensive lineman Olasunkonmi Agunloye withdrew from the transfer portal and will return to UVA, as first reported by Wahoos247 on Friday morning.

Agunloye, a 6'6", 280-pound defensive lineman from Lindenhurst, New York, played in nine games this season and had 10 total tackles and one pass defended.

Virginia has had 21 players enter the transfer portal and those losses have been heavily focused on the offensive and defensive lines, with nine linemen entering the portal. Agunloye removing his name from the transfer portal is a key win for new UVA head coach Tony Elliott, who is facing significant challenges with regards to roster turnover in his first several days in charge of the program.

Players in the transfer portal retain the option to return to Virginia, and it is expected that at least some of the players currently in the transfer portal will consider returning to UVA as Agunloye did. In the meantime, Bronco Mendenhall has stated that players in the transfer portal will have the option to continue to practice with the team and play in the Fenway Bowl on December 29th.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Kate Douglass and Paige Madden Earn Medals at FINA World Championships

UVA Football Kicker Commit’s Connection with Ray Allen

Early Signing Day: Tony Elliott and Bronco Mendenhall Address UVA Football’s Early Signees

National Signing Day: Virginia Football Early Signees

Clemson’s Adam Smotherman Joins Tony Elliott’s Staff at Virginia

Chris Long: “Carla Knocked It Out of the Park” with Tony Elliott Hiring

Jelani Woods Declares for NFL Draft

Tony Elliott Wants Virginia Football to be the “Model Program in College Football”