ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Soil formation of the Galápagos Islands

By American Society of Agronomy
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galápagos Islands are known for their extreme isolation and unusual animal life, with rare species inhabiting the islands. But little was known about the soils until a group of scientists began studying them in earnest in 2016. The December 15th Soils Matter blog describes the soil formation on this remote...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Assemblages of bacterial communities depend on depths in paddy soils

Bacterial communities in soil play a key role in carbon (C) and nutrient cycling. It is not clear how geographic divergence in bacterial community composition depends on soil depth, which processes underlie community assembly, and which are the main factors. In a study published in Soil Biology & Biochemistry, researchers...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

The largest-ever flying animal behaved like a giant heron

The largest-ever flying animal acted like a giant heron, plucking prey from the water and launching itself into the air. Quetzalcoatlus northropi was a pterosaur which ruled the skies for millions of years, alongside a newly discovered relative. Some of the secrets of the largest animal to have ever taken...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists identify genes key to microbial colonization of plant roots

Some microbes can form thin films called biofilms. These biofilms give them an advantage over other microbes by protecting them from stresses such as a lack of nutrients or the presence of harmful substances in the environment. Researchers often focus on the biofilms that pathogens use to resist antibiotics. However, some biofilms can be helpful to plants and other host organisms. In previous work, researchers found that Pantoea sp. YR343, a bacterium that promotes plant growth, forms robust biofilms along the root surface of Populus, the genus which includes willow and cottonwood trees. Scientists know relatively little about the mechanisms behind the formation of biofilms on plant roots, particularly at the genetic level. However, research has found that enzymes called diguanylate cyclases are key to biofilm formation. This new research has identified a diguanylate cyclase, DGC2884, that is expressed specifically in the presence of plants when bacteria colonize roots and form biofilms.
WILDLIFE
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soils#Soil Survey#Evolution#Climate#Belgian
Phys.org

Climate and soil determine the distribution of plant traits

An international research team succeeded in identifying global factors that explain the diversity of form and function in plants. Led by the University of Zurich, the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry in Jena and the University of Leipzig, the researchers collected and analyzed plant data from around the world. For the first time, they showed for characteristics such as plant size, structure, and life span how strongly these are determined by climate and soil properties. Insights derived from this could be crucial to improving Earth system models with regard to the role of plant diversity.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Plant traits are shaped by climate and soil conditions

A recent study published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution has found that diverse plant traits, including characteristics such as plant size, structure, and life span, are determined to a large extent by climate and soil properties. The diversity of plant form and function can be described in terms...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Cold realisation: How climate change glacier melt is revealing artefacts and scientific discoveries

The rapid melting of ice from glaciers and landmasses such as Greenland and Antarctica has terrifying implications for the future of the planet.Just this week it was revealed that glaciers in the Himalayas are shrinking far more rapidly than glaciers in other parts of the world, threatening the water supply of millions of people in Asia.This loss of ice globally is even causing the Earth’s crust to warp.A side effect of this situation is the artefacts and scientific discoveries unveiled by the receding ice.First World War cave shelter and trove of artefactsA melted glacier in Northern Italy uncovered a trove of World War One treasures in May.A cave shelter in Mount Scorluzzo housed 20 Austrian soldiers in...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Zinc isotopes of arc-related lavas reveal recycling of forearc serpentinites into subarc mantle

Serpentinite, formed by low-temperature hydrothermal alteration of mantle peridotite, is distributed in the lithospheric mantle at the bottom of the subduction slab (slab-serpentinite) and forearc mantle wedge above the subduction slab (mantle wedge serpentinite) in the subduction zone. Since they usually contain a large amount of water, fluid-mobile elements (Cs,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Farmed fish breeding with wild fish is changing the life cycle of wild fish

A team of researchers from the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research and Rådgivende Biologer, has found that interbreeding between farmed salmon and wild salmon is changing the life cycle of the wild salmon. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their study of scale growth patterns in thousands of salmon taken from rivers in Norway over the years 2010 to 2017.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Controlled burns reduce carbon emissions from soil

A new study from the University of Cambridge reveals that controlled burns in forests, savannahs and grasslands could substantially offset carbon emissions. The experts report that prescribed burning can lock in – or even increase – carbon in the soils of natural environments. The researchers say their discovery...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ammonia formation revisited

Dinitrogen conversion to ammonia is of great biological and industrial relevance, but modelling this process on a molecular level is challenging. Now, a biomimetic model offers new insights into the functionalization of a nitrido ligand to form NH3 using either H2 or H+/e"“. Dinitrogen (N2) fixation and its subsequent...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

The mystery of the small dimensionless number with a big effect

Non-dimensional numbers may sound like a scary, incomprehensible term reserved for scientists in a laboratory, but you have more experience with them than you know. The Mach number measures the speed of an object relative to the speed of sound, so whether measuring in kilometers per second or miles per hour, Mach 2 is always twice the speed of sound. With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging worldwide, R0 is an important number constantly in the news that measures how many people a person will infect over the course of an illness, whether that time period is days, weeks or months.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Team succeeds in culturing the pygmy zebra octopus

For generations, scientists have relied on a handful of organisms to study the fundamentals of biology. The usual suspects—fruit flies, zebrafish, and mice, among others—all have short lifespans, small body size, can be bred through multiple generations in the laboratory, and have been developed for genetic investigations. These research organisms leave out a whole swath of biological diversity and scientists have lacked access to a cultured octopus laboratory organism—until now. Introducing the pygmy zebra octopus (O. chierchiae).
WILDLIFE
AFP

Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo was preparing to hatch like a bird

Scientists on Tuesday announced the discovery of an exquisitely preserved dinosaur embryo from at least 66 million years ago that was preparing to hatch from its egg just like a chicken. Researchers believe the creature is between 72 and 66 million years old, and was probably preserved by a sudden mudslide that buried the egg, protecting it from scavengers for eons.
WILDLIFE
Eos

Modeling Mulch to Understand Agricultural Soil

Ensuring appropriate access to water is a key concern for farmers. Crops can underperform, or even die, in the presence of too little or too much water. But soil’s ability to retain water is a complex process that depends on variations in soil composition, surface morphology, and local temperature, humidity, and wind, among other factors.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy