ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Tornado, storm death toll at 90 after Kentucky teen’s body found

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYLUo_0dPhEDa100

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky neighborhood ravaged by a tornado by got more bad news Thursday: the body of a missing teenager was found.

Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week . Warren County coroner Kevin Kirby said the 13-year-old’s body was found Thursday morning in a wooded area near her subdivision.

The girl’s parents, three siblings ranging in age from 4 to 16, and a grandmother also died in the tornado.

According to Kirby, eight children were among the 12 victims who died on a single street, Moss Creek Avenue. Also among the dozen were five relatives from another family.

New Englanders providing assistance to those affected by deadly tornadoes

Overall, there were 17 storm-related fatalities in Warren County, Kirby said.

The teen’s death pushed the total of storm-related casualties in five states to 90, including 76 in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Light Snow Friday Morning; Dusting To 1″ Possible

Bundle up when you head out the door on this Christmas Eve “Eve”. It cold, clear and blustery, Gusty northwest winds will gradually diminish this evening. Expected light snow after 4am and towards daybreak Friday. Temperatures will be in the 20s, so cold enough for the snow to stick on any untreated surfaces like roads, […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Warren County, KY
WPRI 12 News

Watching Winter Live – December 22nd, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – We tap into Nexstar’s deep meteorological bench of expertise to look at the long-range predictions for winter weather across the nation. Join WGN Chicago’s Tim Joyce and 22News Western Massachusetts’ Brian Lapis as they discuss heavy snow headed for the West and western mountain states, the on-going snow drought in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Englanders#The Tornado#Extreme Weather#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Sunny Chilly Thursday; Light Snow Early Friday A.M.

Good Morning Gusty winds, clear skies and colder temperatures will continue into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Lows will drop to 20-25 with northwest winds 15-25 mph and gusts 30. Wind chills will dip to the ‘teens into early Thursday morning. Thursday will be brisk, cold and dry during the day with highs only in […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Brown adds Syracuse to schedule

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – After having tis game cancelled against URI due to COVID issues, Brown found another opponent to take its place. The Bears will travel to Syracuse to face the Orange at the Carrier Dome Dec. 27.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy