Tornado, storm death toll at 90 after Kentucky teen’s body found

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky neighborhood ravaged by a tornado by got more bad news Thursday: the body of a missing teenager was found.

Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week . Warren County coroner Kevin Kirby said the 13-year-old’s body was found Thursday morning in a wooded area near her subdivision.

The girl’s parents, three siblings ranging in age from 4 to 16, and a grandmother also died in the tornado.

According to Kirby, eight children were among the 12 victims who died on a single street, Moss Creek Avenue. Also among the dozen were five relatives from another family.

Overall, there were 17 storm-related fatalities in Warren County, Kirby said.

The teen’s death pushed the total of storm-related casualties in five states to 90, including 76 in Kentucky.

