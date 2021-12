Holiday happenings are back, and amid the clamor of festivities, five new Fort Worth bars opened whisper-quietly right under our noses. Two are part of new hotels, one doubles as a distillery, another, a wine retail shop, and the newest is a beer garden located in a familiar setting. All are worth a visit this month, whether for pre-holiday party or post-family gathering libations — or perhaps for a main event of its own.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO