Buy Local Gift Guide: Luxury Gift Ideas

By Jason Suel
nwahomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s day 4 of our Buy Local Gift Guide sponsored by Valiant Home Additions. Watch as...

www.nwahomepage.com

Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
CNN

25 splurge-worthy gifts to spoil your favorite people

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. We can all agree that when it comes to holiday season, what you give to those you love most matters. Whether it’s something super-sentimental, thoughtful or just luxurious, you’ll want to be sure you’ve put in the thought and time to select something meaningful.
Hello Magazine

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

You’ve only got a few days left to shop the best Christmas gifts of the year, and make sure everyone on your list has something great under the tree. Most shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still get great gifts from retailers that specialize in fast, expedited shipping like Amazon. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list....
Democrat-Herald

Gift guide: 10 ideas for people who have no idea where to start

Sometimes, gifting is a crap shoot. You dig around and hope for the best, and you just might come up with gold. Here's some serendipitous inspiration for those in need. 10 random holiday gift ideas for people who have no idea where to start. Van life. Animatronic pets. Black hair.
ABC Action News

Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids

As a parent, nothing compares to watching your child uncover new ways of seeing the world. With a Little Passports subscription, kids can have fun learning about the world around them through hands-on activities that spark their inner adventurer and awaken kids’ curiosity about geography, culture, science and art. Visit littlepassports.com and see the surprise and delight on your childrens’ faces as they unwrap their Little Passports gifts this holiday season!
WILX-TV

Local candy shop makes for a great gift idea

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Locally made chocolate and candies can make a great gift for nearly anyone on your shopping list. Fabiano’s Candies has been serving their customers delicious goodness since the 1920s. Check out their selection of handmade items from candied apples to decadent chocolates. Fabiano’s is today’s sponsor...
News 8 WROC

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
ETOnline.com

Roku Gift Guide: Gift Ideas for the TV Fanatic on Your List

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This season, give the gift of streaming. If you have a television fiend in need of a new TV, speakers or streaming device, look no further than Roku. The HD streaming service and its products are being slashed for sales this holiday season. Gifting has never been easier or better with these incredible offers.
pix11.com

Gift ideas for everyone

This weekend, more than likely, you’ll be hitting the stores looking for that perfect gift. Beauty expert, Milly Almodovar is taking the stress out of your shopping with many great gift ideas including products from, Aura Frames Mason Luxe Frame, Grip2ü, Boots Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Boots Ingredients Vitamin C Serum, Good Patch Holiday Cheer Set, Peter Thomas Roth Mask To The Max Set, Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Dual Plate Salon Flat Iron, LISTERINE® Cool Mint® Antiseptic Mouthwash, LISTERINE® Pocketpaks Cool Mint Oral Care Strips, Flor De Maria Collection Cici Patent Pumps, and Gabb Wireless.
manofmany.com

2021 Christmas Gift Guide – Luxury Hound

With Christmas approaching faster than we can believe, getting your gifts sorted is now a top priority. Finding the time to research, compare and purchase your loved ones the perfect gift can be a challenging task during the chaos of the Christmas season, so we’re here to help. Here is our Christmas gift guide to help you out this silly season.
Laramie Live

Buy Local Wyoming Gifts at Christmas in Centennial!

Join in an annual holiday shopping tradition, mingle with the artists, and support your local community with a festive day on the mountainside with Christmas in Centennial 2021!. Pick up a Wyoming-made gift or stocking stuffer from a selection of local vendors from all over the valley. Featuring Wyoming Christmas...
KXAN

Local Small-Batch Gift Ideas From House Of Medicinals

Steph and Rosie shared some unique gift ideas from local brand, House Of Medicinals. Their products have been featured in People Magazine, British Vogue, Texas Monthly, Town + Country and make great gifts to treat yourself or someone you love!. Everything they offer is made from all-natural ingredients, small-batch, plant-based...
intothegloss.com

The Gift Card Gift Guide

Two days till Christmas: do you think the elves have packed up their tools and started drinking, like the rest of us? If you haven’t squared away your presents by now, you’re probably screwed. Or… maybe not. Even if you wait until tomorrow—even if you roll out of bed Christmas morning and realize you didn’t know you had to forgot to get a gift for your brother’s girlfriend who is inexplicably at your house in your pajamas—you still have time to buy a gift. A gift card. Gift cards have a rep for being impersonal, and that’s true, if you pull one off the rack in the Target checkout line. But they do give the gift of choice, and are a lot more intentional than a wad of cash. So hey, don’t stress out, just say you have to use the bathroom and fill out one of these digital forms while you’re in there painting your toenails. Below, beauty gift cards you can still get in the 11th hour:
bizjournals

NTX Inno's 2021 local startup holiday gift guide

Throughout the events of the past year, it seems that now it’s more important than ever to support local businesses. We also understand that finding that perfect gift for that particular relative can be a little daunting. In that spirit, NTX Inno is back with our annual gift guide, featuring products made from DFW-area startups.
KDVR.com

Holiday Shopping – Gift Ideas

Supply chains may be making holiday shopping more of a challenge this year, but a new survey finds shoppers are planning to spend about $250 per family member! Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun-Silva has a few family-focused gift ideas sure to satisfy those loved ones.
