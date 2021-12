I remember the one year I peeked under my parent’s bed to see what Santa would be bringing my brother and I for Christmas that year. While it was just about everything we’d asked for, knowing what would be under the tree ruined Christmas morning for me. And that’s the thing about surprises, they’re so easy to spoil, and when we’re shopping online and surrounded by gadgets, the risk becomes even greater. A delivery text, a package photo from your smart doorbell , Alexa making a big announcement that a certain gift has arrived on your doorstep and other alerts can all ruin a Christmas surprise.

