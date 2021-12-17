Beshear gives update on state’s response to tornadoes, encourages blood donation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s response to last week’s historic tornado storms in Western Kentucky.Read more of the latest Kentucky news
He also encouraged blood donation in the wake of the disaster by donating blood at the American Red Cross Kentuckians for Kentuckians blood drive in the State Capitol.
