Beshear gives update on state’s response to tornadoes, encourages blood donation

By Chelsea Jones
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjXeP_0dPhDQm100

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s response to last week’s historic tornado storms in Western Kentucky.

He also encouraged blood donation in the wake of the disaster by donating blood at the American Red Cross Kentuckians for Kentuckians blood drive in the State Capitol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

