Bitcoin Drop Risks Extending Slide to a Fifth Consecutive Week

Crypto markets took a tumble in early European hours as financial regulators in the U.S. and U.K. took measures to curb growing inflation concerns earlier this week. Bitcoin followed a slide in global technology stocks, falling nearly $1,000 in Asian hours on Friday. Sentiment was dented after the Bank of England opted to end its asset-purchase program on Thursday, following Wednesday’s decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve to taper its bond buying program. Asian stock indexes fell, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 losing 1.79% and the Shanghai SE Composite dropping 1.16% on Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite index fell 2.47% Thursday.
