ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Rugged Winter Hiking Apparel to Go the Distance

By Michael Misselwitz
Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzLGa_0dPhCkj800
KUIU outerwear is designed to perform in the most rugged places on Earth. Courtesy Image

Winter hiking can either be majestic or masochistic, depending on the caliber of your wardrobe. If you want a hiking season that extends beyond summer, a few gear upgrades go a long way when the temps drop and increased precipitation becomes a factor. After spending fall as a hiking guide in the Sierra Nevada, and then migrating north for winter in the Cascades, I’ve honed in on seven winterized gear items that will undoubtedly carry me through to spring with comfort and style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBN06_0dPhCkj800
Courtesy image

1. Guide DCS Jacket

KUIU is my go-to choice for bombproof technical outerwear. The Guide DCS Jacket is as well-rounded as winter outerwear comes. Though it’s technically not waterproof (the seams can be penetrated), it’s as water-resistant as any softshell I’ve tried. Plus, the breathable, stretchy material is far more comfortable than traditional raincoats. Designed for hunting in cool to cold climates, the Guide jacket is relatively light, remarkably quiet, and genuinely comfortable, but not at the compromise of toughness. Its shell is made with a patented yarn that’s lighter, quicker to dry, and more durable than comparable soft materials.

The Guide is lined with fleece and coated in DWR (durable water repellent), a combination that provides plenty of warmth and protection in mild to moderate snow and rain. I wear it with a merino wool midlayer on snow days. When I begin to overheat, I zip open the underarm vents and dump steam. Toughness aside, the Guide’s awesome ability to regulate temperature is its best attribute.

[$239; kuiu.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fra5f_0dPhCkj800
Courtesy image

2. Jack Wolfskin Argo Peak Down Jacket

Ultralight clothing usually comes at a compromise—it’s generally delicate, less insulated, or both. But for its weight (11.2 oz), the Argo Peak down jacket is an anomaly. The 90 percent white goose down and 10 percent feathers that pack it are responsibly sourced. Those geese must be quite healthy because it’s ridiculously warm.

Jack Wolfskin claims the outer layer is “windproof,” and the 10D rip-stop nylon lives up to the claim. It’s also more water-resistant than other puffies I’ve tested. I wear mine mainly on ski trips and find it’s impermeable to snow in light volumes—rather than soaking in, snow tends to bead into water droplets and wick off.

While function is key, style points only enhance, and the Argo Peak gets extra in my book for its zig-zag stitching pattern that provides a unique aesthetic and stands apart from other puffers. And when the sun comes out, the whole package packs into its pocket for easy stowage.

[$227; jackwolfskin.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AP0jP_0dPhCkj800
Courtesy image

3. Ridge Merino Inversion Heavyweight Base Layer

When it comes to cold weather, there’s no material I love more than merino wool, and no brand does merino better than Ridge Merino (hence the namesake). While supremely quick-drying, temperature-regulating, odor-resistant and breathable, merino wool is typically scratchier than cotton, which makes it difficult for me to love as a baselayer. That’s a non-issue with the Inversion Base Layer system, which uses ultra-fine, 18.5 micron fibers for a soft feel next to skin. Ridge Merino’s wool is all natural and sustainably sourced, and paired with a 100 percent recycled polyester waistband that also makes me feel good about this buy.

For a heavier, more relaxed baselayer that doubles as a great pair of sweatpants, try the Convict Canyon Jogger.

[$80; ridgemerino.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BfxxJ_0dPhCkj800
Courtesy image

4. Ibex Indie Hoodie

No article of clothing is more useful in winter than a cozy hoodie. The Ibex’s Indie Hoodie covers all the essential qualities of a great hoodie in awesome style. Another example of merino wool’s superiority for active use, unlike cotton hoodies, the Indie is built for performance in rigorous activity outdoors. Most importantly, I can sweat in it all day and it dries quickly and relatively odor-free.

The Indie is soft enough next to skin for use as a baselayer on cool days, thin enough to wear as a midlayer on extra cold days, and adequate as an outer layer on the rare warmer days. That’s the magic of merino—it packs warmth without bulk. The hoodie’s quarter-zip neck works well for regulating heat, and its scuba-style hood fits seamlessly under my ski helmet. But the Indie stands out most for its resilience. After using it all summer as a sun hoodie on backpacking trips, it’s now surviving an active winter on the ski hill, and it’s no worse for wear. Just make sure to air dry it after washing. Dryers are the nemesis of merino wool.

[$160; ibex.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPNMV_0dPhCkj800
Courtesy image

5. Patagonia Point Peak Pants

I’m a huge fan of versatility in outerwear, and usually go for pants that can perform in multiple seasons. Patagonia’s Point Peak pants are warm enough to withstand winter temps over a pair of long johns, but thin and breathable enough to work equally well in spring or fall.

For me, the Point Peak’s design nuances provide the critical value. The velcro waistline negates the need for a belt, so they don’t chafe under the weight of a backpack’s hip belt. The ankle ports are also adjustable via velcro, so you can pull them down over the top of your boots, which works fairly well in lieu of gaiters in mild to moderate winter conditions. Zippered pockets protect my belongings for mindless security in a scramble or climbing scenario, and the recycled nylon/spandex material accommodates for range of motion in those instances as well. The one compromise of these materials is that the Point Peaks aren’t waterproof, so I also pack Patagonia’s waterproof Torrentshell pants and pull them over the top when the sky opens up. Paired with Ridge Merino’s Inversion base layer, there’s no better combo for wintertime hiking.

[$129; patagonia.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Esog_0dPhCkj800
Courtesy image

6. Danner Trail 2650 GTX Mid

I’ve sung the Danner 2650s’ praises for years now, and with good reason. The fact is, there’s no better option for trail footwear in my book. Danner’s flagship hiking shoe, the 2650s were engineered to withstand the rigors of thru-hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. Their durability is a testament to achieving that goal. The model comes in a range of styles to accommodate different climates. During summer, I prefer the Campos—a shoe designed to breathe and withstand desert climates. But for wintertime hiking, the newer model—the Trail 2650 GTX Mids—is supreme.

The GTX’s suede and textile upper is lined with a Gore Tex layer to make them 100 percent waterproof. An orthopedic, open-cell polyurethane footbed combines three layers of various density for enough cushion to support all-day outings. An external heel counter keeps heel rub at bay, and an underfoot trailguard shank lends security and support in rocky terrain. I like the higher ankle line of the mids for winter, as the extra material helps keep snow and mud off socks. I first tried these during a crisp backpacking trip in Yosemite last fall. There were no issues despite forgetting to break them in before the trip. This is a shoe that dominates year-round—a versatile wintertime hiking shoe that can carry you comfortably into summer as well.

[$190; danner.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOC6Z_0dPhCkj800
Courtesy image

7. Hillsound FreeStep6 Crampons

A lightweight pair of crampons is essential in variable wintertime conditions when the trail tends to get muddy or icy. The FreeStep6 handles every slippery hiking scenario I throw at them. First, they’re the lightest crampons I’ve tested, with my size mediums weighing in just under 12 ounces. The elastic harness stays put when in use, but is also easy to slip on or off. So they’re convenient for both high-mileage hikes and shoveling snow in the driveway. The FreeStep6 accommodates a range of footwear—from my Danner Trail 2650 GTXs to insulated winter boots like Sorels—though they fall short of fitting around my snowboard boots. And with 22 ¼-inch stainless steel spikes dispersed around the footbed, they provide all the traction I need for casual trail outings without all the extra weight of more burly mountaineering options. I keep a pair in my truck so I never leave them behind.

[$55; hillsound.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

Winter Gloves Guide: Stay Warm This Season With These Top Picks

Is your wardrobe ready for winter? Depending on where you live, numbing temperatures may be on the horizon. Hopefully your winter arsenal includes a down puffer, a smart winter coat, and a pair of weather-resistant boots, but if you haven’t got your hands on some warm winter gloves, you’re not as prepared as you think. Whether you’re hailing a cab, cross-country skiing, or chopping wood to get the fireplace going, a pair of winter gloves for men (or mittens) will keep your hands from freezing.
APPAREL
Mens Journal

Our Favorite Winter Socks for Cold-Weather Sports

Step aside, shoes. It’s time to honor socks for a change. Why? Because when you’re wearing the wrong pair in the cold, it doesn’t matter how much fun you’re supposed to be having. If your feet are miserable, so are you. Complicating matters, not every sock is ideal for every winter activity. Hiking, skiing, snowboarding, ice climbing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, winter camping, and dogsledding all require different specs. Here are the winter socks you should be donning.
APPAREL
Mens Journal

Erem Xerocole Desert Trekking Boots Are a Sustainable Stalwart

The gear and apparel market is saturated with brands offering premium products. So how do you prioritize companies you want to support? We like to hone in on ones that boast premium goods and a sustainable model. One such company is Erem, a new desert performance boot brand founded by fourth-generation shoemaker Noah Swartz and his dad, Timberland’s former owner and CEO.
APPAREL
Post Register

Driving tips: Staying safe on long-distance winter trips

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — One of the fastest ways to ruin holiday plans is getting into an accident. With snow and ice on the road, safe driving is essential. Boise Police Department has already reported crashes from the winter conditions. "It was a cold, icy morning in Boise!" BPD...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Winter#Merino Wool#Pacific Crest Trail#Go The Distance#The Sierra Nevada#Cascades#Guide#Dwr#Kuiu Com
Mens Journal

Luxury Winter Style to Keep You Looking Sharp All Season

When fall blends into winter and the temperatures drop to truly icy conditions, it’s time to slip on a stylish coat or jacket. With a huge variety of classic fabrics and timeless styles, the pieces below are sure to up your streetwear game. From modern updates to the classic wool...
APPAREL
purewow.com

The 5 Rules of Wearing Winter Boots in 2022

Winter boots aren’t exactly the most stylish footwear option, but once that snow starts coming down and sidewalks turn into a maze of ice and slush, you’ll be glad you reached for your trusty lug-sole Sorels rather than your sleek new leather booties. But just because the weather calls for practical footwear doesn’t mean you have to forgo style all together. Here are the five rules for making winter boots look fashionable and cool in 2022.
APPAREL
blueridgeoutdoors

Why Winter Hiking Is So Much Better

It’s really hard to stop peeing. Even when you realize a timber rattler is slithering just inches from your bare buttocks, it takes some real restraint to pause the stream and pull up your muggy trousers. I know firsthand. Last July, my wife and I had a random Saturday...
LIFESTYLE
Farm and Dairy

How to stay safe on winter hikes in the woods

Over the weekend, high winds blew down snags, broken and rotted limbs and even uprooted some trees. While I was feeding my daughter’s rabbits Saturday, I heard large limbs and trees crashing down in the woods beyond my yard. Despite the warmer weather, I didn’t stay out long because of the dangers caused by the wind.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Apparel
outdoors.org

Cannon Mt. Early Winter Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early winter hike of Cannon Mt. This 4.5 mile hike will have 2250 ft of elevation gain, and take us over varied terrain; from mellow walks in the trees to steeper, rockier sections near the summit, and above treeline. We will aim for a moderate (book time) pace. Thanks to the ski slopes nearby, we will have the luxury of dropping into the ski lodge at the summit for a nice warm boost on a chilly day, so we might stay out a little longer than book time suggests! We won't know the snow conditions until closer to the day of the hike. Participants may need to bring microspikes, crampons, snowshoes, or some combination thereof. Leaders will update participants the week of the hike with guidance on what type of traction to bring. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
Mens Journal

These Waxed Canvas Jackets Combine Heritage Style With All-Weather Performance

If the holy trinity of winter jackets—the down puffer, the wool topcoat, and the denim jacket—already has a place in your coat closet, you might think your outerwear arsenal is fit to take on the season. But if you don’t have a waxed canvas jacket in the mix, you’re missing out on a staple that has serious versatility and only gets better with age. While modern waterproof materials like Gore-Tex and DWR coatings might require less maintenance (you’ll need to re-wax your waxed cotton goods every now and then), there’s simply no competition when it comes to style. The waxed canvas jacket wins every time.
APPAREL
chicagocrusader.com

Winter Solstice Hike offered at National Park

Join a park ranger for a late afternoon hike on Indiana Dunes National Park’s Dune Ridge Trail on Tuesday, December 21, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Catch the sunset and enjoy the sweeping views of the Great Marsh from the top of the Dune Ridge Trail. After the hike, walk down to the shore of Lake Michigan and celebrate the shortest day of the year as we look forward to lengthening days. Meet at the Kemil Beach parking lot.
TRAVEL
wta.org

Hiker Headlines: Cold Snap, Winter Hiking, Fisher Release

It’s December 23. Snowfall and freezing temperatures are expected across Washington this weekend. Read about the many ways hikers are getting outside to kick off winter. And more fishers have been reintroduced to Olympic National Forest. Here’s some news you may have missed while out on trail this week.
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

The Best Men’s Snow Boots to Wear All Winter Long

When you were a kid, you prayed for a snow day so you could toss on your snow boots and go sledding. As an adult, you pray there isn’t a snowmageddon heading your way as you try to make it to work. Clunking around in snow boots while commuting or shoveling the walk isn’t fun. When you’re shopping for men’s snow boots, it seems that you must sacrifice warmth for waterproofing, or vice versa. Not anymore. We’ve done a ton of research and found quality snow boots, the best snow boots for men as a matter of fact, that will...
APPAREL
Mens Journal

Best New Snowmobiles to Conquer the Backcountry

Skimming over soft snow deep in the woods astride a speeding snowmobile is one of the most exhilarating winter experiences you can have. Being able to traverse almost any snow-covered terrain quickly opens up spots deep in the backcountry for all sorts of activities, making a solid snowmobile a must-have for the wide-ranging winter adventurer.
BICYCLES
Bonner County Daily Bee

Hiking in a winter wonderland

Snow is quickly accumulating in the mountains! But that doesn’t mean you have to give up your outdoor time. The Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness is offering plenty of free guided hikes this winter, so it’s time to bust out those snowshoes and cross country skis. Whether you’re new to snow hiking or a seasoned alpinist, the Friends have an adventure for you.
LIBBY, MT
Mens Journal

A New Way to Winter: Embrace the Season With Fjällräven’s Expedition Series Jackets

This article was produced in partnership with Fjällräven. For many people, winter is a time to hibernate indoors and catch up on reading, ideally beside a crackling fire. Going outside? Better to save those activities for the spring—unless you have some dependable winter gear in your closet. For that, you need to turn to the experts: Fjällräven. Since 1960, the Swedish outdoor brand has excelled at making superb outerwear that can go the distance, and now the company has drawn on its decades of cold-weather experience to release the Expedition Series of jackets. Whether you’re skiing, snowshoeing, or just dashing out for coffee, these layers are purpose-built to keep you warm in even the most challenging winter conditions.
APPAREL
blueridgeoutdoors

Winter Gear to Go Outside and Play In

Don’t let snow and low temperatures yuck your yum this winter. As we like to say at BRO, go outside and play in it. What do core trail runners and bike racers do to get their cardio fix in the snow? They hit the Nordic trails—because there’s no better full-body cardio workout than skate skiing. There are plenty of options out there for beginners, but if you are serious about competition, this is the ski for you. The secret is a wider tip and tail, which not only provide more stability, but also help you make longer strides, adding up to fast, efficient skating. $600; shop.atomic.com.
SHOPPING
Mercury News

Marin hike: Enjoying the mammals and butterflies of winter

We are so fortunate to live in a place where we can enjoy nature year round. While birds and mammals in other parts of the country have migrated or are hibernating, winter here — between migrating gray whales passing by, elephant seals arriving and coho salmon returning to the creeks to spawn — is one of the most exciting times of year.
PETS
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

888
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy