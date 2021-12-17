ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Queen Key’s “Got Me Fucced Up”: The Ones

 7 days ago
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Chicago’s Queen Key has never lacked confidence. And despite some social media drama and naysayers over the years, she’s...

pitchfork.com

Listen to DMX’s final guest verse on Chris Webby’s ‘We Up’

The last verse DMX ever recorded for another artist before his death was for Connecticut rapper Chris Webby on the track ‘We Up’, which has now been released. Produced by Nox Beatz and JP On Da Track, the gritty and supremely energetic record hears Webby bounce all over the track with his signature wordplay, providing the perfect alley-oop for X to swoop in and deliver a fiery verse full of tough-talking bars.
MUSIC
Listen to Kai Ca$h’s “Time Coming”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On “Time Coming,” the outro to his latest EP, CA$H: The Elegant Fella, Brooklyn’s Kai Ca$h addresses a myriad of struggles and triumphs the Black man encounters. How many rappers will open a record by admitting that their biggest problem is being socially awkward? Kai doesn’t stop there—he acknowledges that he’s way too generous (“Why the fuck I’m so selfless?/Giving my help out when I need a hand, it’s like the pressure ain’t felt”) and that he’s struggling to navigate a world full of negativity (“Pray I commute through the bad route/No seatbelt and crash out, but God got me”). Though the song initially reads like a dejected confessional, there’s a tangible shift in his energy when he pauses to reflect on the higher power guiding him: “God sent the messages down, told me to fall on my truth/‘Just have a little faith, you a fortunate youth.’”
MUSIC
Listen to Tony Shhnow’s “007”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Tony Shhnow’s ultimate goal is to leave no beat unturned. His off-kilter cadence, nonstop flow, and chameleonic vocal inflections allow him to mesh with any production. On “007,” armed with a foreboding LordNotus-produced beat that would put the N64 GoldenEye pause menu music to shame, Tony plans to protect his earnings from all those who seek to undermine him. “Always got your hands out, what you don’t like standing on your own?/Tryna’ creep on me, you off, I keep that motherfucker on,” he raps. The sinister orchestrations blaring in the background make his bars sound like the final monologue of a Bond villain.
MUSIC
BadBadNotGood’s Matthew Tavares Shares Statement on Departure From Band

In October 2019, BadBadNotGood co-founder Matthew Tavares left the Toronto-based group. This past weekend, Tavares addressed the reasons for his departure in an Instagram post. He referred to the environment within the band as “negative,” stating, “I needed to get out, I couldn’t take it anymore.” He also discussed the band’s “lack of acknowledgement” of him since he left BadBadNotGood, pointing out that “their new biography on their bandcamp doesn’t even mention my name.” Find Tavares’ full statement on Instagram.
MUSIC
Burna Boy and Wizkid Share New Song “B. d’Or”: Listen

Burna Boy and Wizkid have shared a new song called “B. d’Or.” The song, produced by P2J, is inspired by the Ballon d’Or, the award that France Football annually presents to the year’s best footballer. Listen to the new track below. Earlier this month, the...
MUSIC
Big Thief Share New Songs “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity”: Listen

Big Thief have shared another two songs from their forthcoming album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. Listen to “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity” below. “No Reason” features Richard Hardy on flute; he previously contributed to records by Carole King. Mat Davidson plays fiddle and Adrianne Lenker’s brother Noah plays jaw harp on “Spud Infinity.”
MUSIC
Listen to Cousin Stizz’s “Blessings”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Cousin Stizz knows a good beat when he hears one—working with producers like Lil Rich and WondaGurl, the Boston rapper has dabbled in flute-rap, slow trap, and beyond. On “Blessings,” the latest single from his forthcoming 2022 album Just for You, he proves his knack for picking up playful flows that catch each turn with ease. Stizz opens the track by giving Tee-WaTT and M. Ali’s instrumental ample room to breathe, letting the smooth, soulful sample speak for itself. “Eyes on the message/Keep it all blessings,” he raps, sounding steady and self-assured. This kind of honesty about life’s lessons can only come straight from the heart.
MUSIC
Ela Minus Shares New Video For “N19 5NF”: Watch

Ela Minus has shared the video for her song “N19 5NF,” the opener of her 2020 album acts of rebellion. She also teased part of a new, unnamed track in the video’s opening club scene. Check out the video, shot in Mexico City and directed by Losmose, below.
MUSIC
EMA Covers Modest Mouse’s “Trailer Trash”: Listen

Mark and Wendy Lynch Redfern have announced a new album to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their magazine Under the Radar: The new Covers of Covers compilation is out March 4 (via American Laundromat). The album features artists covering songs by musicians who’ve been on the cover of Under the Radar. The first two offerings are EMA’s take on Modest Mouse’s “Trailer Trash,” and Grandaddy’s cover of Metric’s “Blindness.” Hear the songs below.
MUSIC
Listen to Tierra Whack’s New R&B? EP

First came Rap?, then came Pop?, and, now, Tierra Whack has released her three-song R&B? EP. The new EP’s first two songs—“Heaven” and “Cutting Onions”—were produced by J Melodic, while the EP closer “Sorry” was produced by Kenete Simms. Below, watch Tierra Whack’s new “Heaven” music video (directed by Alex Lill) and listen to the EP’s other entries.
MUSIC
Fireboy DML Taps Ed Sheeran for New “Peru” Remix: Listen

Fireboy DML has shared a new version of his song “Peru,” now featuring Ed Sheeran. The Nigerian singer-songwriter released the original version of the hit single back in July. Check out their collaboration below. “It has been a dream knowing Ed Sheeran is a fan of my sound...
MUSIC
Richer Than I Ever Been

Fifteen years into his career, Rick Ross has etched out a space in rap where he sounds comfortable without being complacent. The rhythms of the average Rozay song are pleasantly predictable: allusions to a drug-dealing past at odds with his history as a corrections officer, the occasional rags-to-riches stories, and descriptions of designer loungewear and weed strains that would make Wiz Khalifa blush, all set to beats that are either as deluxe and elegant as tailored suits or as sweaty and bouncy as the clubs in his Miami hometown. His gruff voice lends theatricality to his music, rendering even his most emotionally detached songs as opera-ready tales. He’s certainly the only rapper who can count Jazmine Sullivan and former Cocaine Cowboy Willie Falcon as album guests, as he does on his eleventh project, Richer Than I Ever Been.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Animal Collective Share Video for New Song “Walker”: Watch

Animal Collective have shared a new single from their upcoming album Time Skiffs. It’s called “Walker” and it comes with a music video directed by Avey Tare and his sister Abby Portner. In the clip, all four band members are dressed in cloaks and can be seen performing the track atop a collage background while people in colorful bodysuits crawl around them. Check it out below.
MUSIC
wirx.com

Listen to hyperpop remix of Bring Me the Horizon's “DiE4u”

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered a new remix of “DiE4u,” the band’s latest single. Recording in collaboration with electronic outfit six impala, the updated recording gives “DiE4u” a hyperpop makeover that several YouTube commenters observe would make a good theme song for an animated show. You can listen for yourself now via digital outlets.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
Vice

It's Time to Admit that Genesis Has Always Been a Great Band

Phil Collins stopped playing the drums a decade ago, due to dislocated vertebrae in his neck, nerve damage in his hands, and hearing problems, the side effects of earning a living by bashing the shit out of a stationary object. He’s also had other well-documented health issues that have left him walking with a cane and singing while sitting onstage in a utilitarian-looking office chair.
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

Jhené Aiko Regifts ‘Wrap Me Up’ For The Holidays: LISTEN

You might want to add this song to your holiday playlist this season. Jhené Aiko sings her holiday love ballad — “Wrap Me Up” — infused with bells and chiming piano notes and gives a nod to the popular Christmas carol “Silent Night” in her lyrics. After eight years since its original release, Jhene Aiko re-gifts her holiday tune with a revamped version. The original song was released on Soundcloud back in 2012 featuring James Fauntleroy but this time the songstress is flying solo.
MUSIC
Peace and Offerings EP

Katy B has spent over 10 years as the Cinderella of UK dance: a winsome anti-diva upon whom listeners project all their clubbing thrills and dreams. But her music was never just about the club. Just as often, she sang about the liminal spaces between those nights: between one weekend and the next, between sudden spark and future disaster, between dancing past the pain and feeling it full force. So when Katy returns after a five-year break to barren nightlife and a musical world that’s nothing but liminal space, the transition’s remarkably smooth.
THEATER & DANCE
