Review: “The Tender Bar” Offers a Dry Ride to Adulthood

By Kirk Miller
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tender Bar is a small story. But now it’s being told by big names. And that may be why the movie, an adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir directed by George Clooney and co-starring Ben Affleck, doesn’t resonate with me as much as the book did in...

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Christmas Movie of All Time

Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character. Many of the […]
People

Jennifer Lopez Sweetly Supports Ben Affleck at L.A. Premiere of The Tender Bar

Jennifer Lopez is happily supporting Ben Affleck. At the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck's new film The Tender Bar Sunday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a pale-blue dress, smiling with Affleck, who wore a black tie for the event. Affleck, 49, also posed with his cast mates, including Lily Rabe, who is currently expecting her third baby with partner Hamish Linklater.
Deadline

‘Space Jam’ & ‘The Mindy Project’ Actress Xosha Roquemore Joins Comedy ‘Charlie In The Pandemic’, Pic Underway In Hamptons

EXCLUSIVE: Space Jam: A New Legacy actress Xosha Roquemore has joined comedy Charlie In The Pandemic, which is now filming in the Hamptons. Roquemore joins Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Dylan Penn (Flag Day). Also joining is newcomer Peter Dager, a graduate of Miami’s New World School Of The Arts, whose alums include Lulu Wang, Andrea Burns and Cote de Pablo. In Charlie In The Pandemic, the Covid bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all. Xavier Manrique (Chronically Metropolitan) and his Blind Bulldog Films has teamed up with Jason Dubin’s (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is exec-producing. Manrique is directing a script penned by Schutt (Outer Banks). The film is shooting in New York City and the Hamptons. Roquemore is also known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.
Person
Tye Sheridan
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
George Clooney
Person
Max Casella
Movie Review – The Tender Bar (2021)

Directed by George Clooney. Starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Daniel Ranieri, Max Martini, Sondra James, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Max Casella, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung, and Briana Middleton. SYNOPSIS:. A boy growing up on Long Island seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s...
TIME

Ben Affleck Isn’t the Star of The Tender Bar—But He’s the Reason To Watch

Middle-aged Ben Affleck is the best Ben Affleck . Affleck has written films, written and directed films and played Batman. He’s been up, he’s been down. He’s been trim and he’s been paunchy. He’s been around seemingly forever, or at least a quarter-century: His role as high-school bully O’Bannion in Richard Linklater’s 1993 Dazed and Confused wasn’t his first, but it was the first time most people took notice of him.
International Business Times

Affleck Happy To No Longer Be The Young Hero In 'Tender Bar'

Hollywood superstar Ben Affleck never feels like he's getting any older. "I look in the mirror and I keep on thinking there's going to be somebody who's 30 years old there," he told AFP. "And you know what? There never is." It has been more than two decades since Affleck...
nerdreactor.com

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan Attend The Tender Bar Premiere

The Tender Bar is a film by director George Clooney starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, and Christopher Lloyd. Based on the memoir of J.R. Moehringer, the film follows a fatherless boy who grows up with his mom and her family as he tries to pursue his dreams. The Los Angeles premiere was held on December 12, 2021 at the TCL Chinese Theatre, and the cast was in attendance to promote the film.
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: Young people seized by mysterious drives in ‘Novice’ and ‘Tender Bar’

The world seemed pretty fraught 50 years ago, as it does now, but the way the movies reacted to that reality couldn’t have been more different. As 2021 draws to a close, the principal presents Hollywood has left under our tree are fantasy franchise sequels (Spider-Man, The Matrix etc.), plus a smattering of sentimentally inspirational comedy-dramas.
The Hollywood Reporter

Joan Didion, Screenwriter and Iconic American Author, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the intensely personal journalist and author who teamed with her late husband John Gregory Dunne to write the screenplays for such films as The Panic in Needle Park and True Confessions, has died. She was 87. Didion, whose best-selling masterpiece The Year of Magical Thinking documented her struggle to cope with the sudden 2003 death of Dunne and was adapted as a one-woman Broadway play, died Thursday at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s, Didion’s publisher, Knopf, told The Hollywood Reporter. The Year of Magical Thinking won the National Book Award and was a finalist for...
fox7austin.com

Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan talk about 'The Tender Bar'

"The Tender Bar" from Amazon Studios is a coming of age story with a lot of heart and a lot of star power both on the screen and behind the scenes. FOX 7 Austin's Casey Claiborne talks to two the stars of the film.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with actor from 'The Tender Bar'

Ben Affleck stars in a new Amazon Prime movie where a young boy moves into his grandfather's house and becomes close with his uncle, a bartender who introduces him to a handful of bar regulars. "The Tender Bar" is directed by George Clooney. Gino recently sat down with one of the actors.
L.A. Weekly

George Clooney’s The Tender Bar is a Messy Memoir

Although director Clooney and screenwriter William Monahan brought the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist’s book to the screen with earnestness, the end result plays out with such an insouciant, muddled style, it’s difficult to get inside of it. Scenes are tossed together like discarded laundry, without a thought to creating any momentum or emotional gravitas for the main character. Although the movie is aesthetically nice to look at, with everything swathed in an orange glow of nostalgia, Clooney’s directing lacks focus and intention. What’s the point of this flick? It’s a shame because you can feel that the movie has a heartbeat somewhere, even if you can’t find a pulse.
CultureMap Dallas

George Clooney pours humor and heart into The Tender Bar

In the history of movies, there's no shortage of stories with deadbeat or inattentive fathers. For whatever reasons – patriarchy, jobs taking them away from their families, alcoholism – the idea of bad fathers has had a much larger place in storytelling than good fathers. Fortunately, there are also films like The Tender Bar where a bad father can be counteracted by other people in a child’s life.
