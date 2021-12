Bill and Melinda French Gates’s $130bn divorce was one of the most expensive splits in the history of the world. Call it the bane of being among the wealthiest people in the world; when they split, so does their collective fortune. The world’s most affluent couples divided their wealth, and Bill Gates gave ex-wife Melinda Gates $850 million worth of shares in Deere & Co. That’s not all; Bill also transferred to AutoNation and Canadian National Railway shares.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO