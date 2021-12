Snap One is not sitting still when it comes to ongoing enhancements for its software solutions, particularly for both OvrC and Control4. While some smart home systems are better than others, none are truly intelligent in the futuristic way that consumers expect. Smart systems today are not able to anticipate needs or wants before it’s articulated by a customer, nor can they automatically modify based on who is or isn’t in a room. But the smart home of the future – a smart home system that could do those things, is closer than you may realize. Advancements in AI, more powerful microprocessors, and the capabilities of the cloud are providing the right ingredients that make the true smart home possible.

