ATASCADERO — Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD) held a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. for an open session following their closed session. The Board began with recognizing the donations, which began with a grant from Federal SESLOC Credit Union in the amount of $495.56 for the support of Atascadero Middle School 8th grade math. The Fine Arts Academy accepted a $100 donation from Warren and Shari Frace from the Frace Sister Memorial Fund for a garden project. The Wonderful Company foundation made a donation of $1000 for the support of Atascadero Middle School. And a $500 for support at Atascadero Middle school to the principal’s discretionary fund.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO