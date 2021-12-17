ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The market may be ignoring risk of Omicron shutdowns

By Paul R. La Monica
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wall Street is getting nervous about what will happen to the economy next...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
CNN

Dow tumbles as volatility returns to Wall Street

New York (CNN Business) — Volatility is back on Wall Street: Stocks fell as central banks around the world turn more hawkish and worries about the omicron variant increase ahead of the holidays. US stocks mostly added onto their losses from the prior session, with the Dow (INDU) falling...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Business
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk-on rally resumes as Omicron fears recede

* European, Asian shares gain on Omicron severity data. HONG KONG/LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Global shares extended a recent rally on Thursday while safe-haven bonds and currencies eased as markets welcomed signs that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might be less severe than feared, as well as robust U.S. economic data.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Omicron#Interest Rates#Covid#The Federal Reserve#Dow#Fed#The Bank Of England#Lyft#Nasdaq#Ual#Expedia#Expe
The Independent

Asian shares extend gains in thin pre-Christmas trading

Asian shares were higher Thursday after stocks advanced on Wall Street with encouraging reports about the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus and stronger U.S. economic data. Tokyo s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to 28,798.37. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng edged 0.4% higher to 23,186.55. The Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.5% to 3,639.12. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.4% to 2,997.11, while the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.3% to 7,387.60. Shares also rose in Taiwan and Thailand. Major indexes are on track for a Christmas week gains, with trading thinning as the holidays approach. Many world...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

783K+
Followers
122K+
Post
625M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy