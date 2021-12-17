ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man could be the biggest box office hero of the year

By Frank Pallotta
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Everybody loves a hero." The immortal words of Aunt May from 2004's "Spider-Man 2" ring truer than ever this weekend as audiences, Hollywood and especially theaters await the biggest film of the...

www.cnn.com

CNN

How 'The Matrix Resurrections' evolved from an old folktale

(CNN) — The highly anticipated "The Matrix Resurrections" arrives this week as the somewhat unexpected fourth film in the trilogy, which began in 1999 with "The Matrix." That movie became a true cultural phenomenon and a watershed in sci-fi storytelling and visual effects, redefining Hollywood blockbusters for the 21st century.
CNN

The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Pays Tribute to Nebula Actress Karen Gillan on Her Birthday

The third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been filming for the better part of a month now, and one of the threequel's leads is now celebrating their birthday. Sunday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn took to his Instagram account to wish Karen Gillan the happiest of birthdays. The Scottish actress turned 34 on Sunday and is currently filming her role as Nebula on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: All the Box Office Records Broken

Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered numerous records in its box office debut and is the first Hollywood release of the COVID-19 era to achieve blockbuster status even as worries about the omicron variant grow. The Sony movie, made in partnership with Disney’s Marvel Studios, grossed a staggering $600.8 million in its worldwide debut, including a weekend launch of $260 million in the U.S. and Canada and $340.8 million from elsewhere, per Sony numbers released Monday morning. If all goes as planned, the film will be the first title in two years to clear the $1 billion mark at the global box office...
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
mxdwn.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Crushes Box Office with $253 Million, Becoming the Third Biggest Opening Weekend of All Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest installment in the Spidey saga, became the third best opening ever with $253 million in earnings, according to provisional estimates from the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations published on Sunday. Highly anticipated, and postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is only topped by Avengers:...
Vulture

Spider Man: No Way Home

The Movies Are Gonna Be All RightI gave Spider-Man: No Way Home a lousy review, but even I’m happy to see it doing well. In fact, I’m flat-out optimistic about the future of movies. spoilers Dec. 22, 2021. It’s Been a Big Week for Daredevil FansThe MCU is...
Showbiz411

Box Office UPDATE: “Spider Man” Swings to SECOND Biggest Weekend Ever After All Numbers Come In!

It’s a sweet update for Peter Parker and Pals. “Spider Man: No Way Home” has revised numbers this morning, up from $253 million to $260 million in the US. This makes the 8th Spider Man movie the second highest grossing debut weekend of all films, moving it up from 3rd place. “No Way Home” now usurps “Avengers Infinity War” on the all time list.
KSLTV

Spider-Man smashes Cinemark box office records

PLANO, Texas–Friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man returned to the screen this week in Sony’s new Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, breaking the U.S. box office record of best opening night of all time according to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Cinemark said ticket sales for the movie skyrocketed in advance sales through the opening date with many fans returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gephardt Daily

‘Spider-Man’ tops North American box office with $253M

Dec. 19 (UPI) — The Tom Holland–Zendaya superhero adventure, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $253 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficemojo.com announced Sunday. Globally, it earned $587.2 million, ranking as the third largest worldwide opening weekend in history...
