Cincinnati, OH

Holiday Curfew for Kenwood Towne Centre!

By Ms Ebony J
 6 days ago

Kenwood Towne Centre is  implementing a curfew for anyone under 18 years old.

Source: Adam Bettcher / Getty

During the holiday season, anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent with them. This is including the entire mall, parking lots and sidewalks as well.

Parental Guidance Required  begins on Dec. 18 and ends on Jan. 2.

View Dates and Curfew hours HERE .

