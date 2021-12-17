Food Delivery Robots at CVG Airport!

Get your meals on wheels next time you’re at CVG airport.

Ottobot autonomous robots have come to CVG, now anyone in Concourse B can have food and beverages delivered to them directly. The airport already is the first in the US to use floor scrubbing robots now since late this year they have launched the use of the Food Delivery Robots.

CVG is giving customers a chance to have no contact delivery of lifestyle products as well as items sold in retails stores and restaurants.

You can place order via orderatcvg.com or through mobile devices.

