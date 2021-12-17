ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Union County school resource officer and staff save 17-year-old’s life after student collapses, stops breathing

By Ciara Lankford
 6 days ago

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Union County school resource officer and Union County Public School staff worked together last week to save the life of a 17-year-old student who collapsed and stopped breathing while at Piedmont High School.

According to authorities, Matthews Carter, 17, fell during a cardiovascular-related medical emergency while at school. SRO Deputy Baucom and Nurse Tracy Hamilton used their training to evaluate Carter’s condition.

They found that Carter had no pulse and was not breathing.

Deputy Baucom and Nurse Hamilton worked together to perform CPR and applied an automated external defibrillator (AED) to Carter’s body.

Authorities said about three rounds of chest compressions were administered to Carter along with rescue breathing. During CPR, Chad Baucom, a Fire Academy Instructor, and Coach Jeff Jenkins, helped with chest compressions. During rescue efforts, the AED advised that two separate events of defibrillation were needed.

Once the AED was used, Carter’s pulse returned and he started breathing on his own again, authorities said. Carter was then transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, Carter and his family returned to Piedmont High School to thank those who had helped save his life.

“Matthew was at the right place for this to happen and was surrounded by a team of people who saved his life. We thank God that Piedmont High School staff and the SRO were here because without them our son would not be alive,” Carter’s parents said.

