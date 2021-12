LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Liberty has released the following statement regarding Friday’s hearing:. “Liberty University is grateful that Judge Moon granted the relief the university sought and will prohibit Scott Lamb from continuing to use university property he attempted to take and from further abusing Liberty University’s legal privileges. The hearing demonstrated again why Mr. Lamb’s credibility is reasonably questioned. The university’s legal team, for instance, never prepared false statements regarding Title IX for the press to be delivered by any spokesperson. We will not take the time to correct Lamb’s myriad misleading statements but as time goes by it will become more apparent that what Lamb has asserted since his termination is false.”

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO