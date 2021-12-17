Man found guilty of murder again in 2015 fatal shooting outside Binghamton bar

A Binghamton man whose conviction in a 2015 shooting death was overturned on appeal has been found guilty a second time.

A Broome County jury this week found Joshua Taylor, 36, guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 33-year-old James High in July 2015 at the Antler Lodge bar on Chenango Street in Binghamton.

Taylor was originally convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

However, a state appeals court this summer overturned the conviction and sent it back to Broome County Court with the option for a new trial.

Jurors for Taylor's trial in 2017 should've received a special instruction from the judge regarding the meaning of circumstantial evidence before deliberating on the verdict, the appeals court concluded.

Public safety:Binghamton High goes to remote learning until Jan. 3: What we know about fire, violence

For subscribers:How much will it snow this winter? Road crews load up on salt, ready plows

Coronavirus:New York mask mandate in Broome County: Jason Garnar addresses guidelines with businesses

Prosecutors argued that since there was both circumstantial evidence and direct evidence in the case, such a special instruction wouldn't have been required.

Details of the 2015 Binghamton shooting death

The Antler Lodge shooting followed a heated argument between High and another man, according to witnesses.

Witnesses claimed they saw High outside the bar with a man in a hooded sweatshirt — prosecutors said that man was Taylor.

High tried to throw a punch. One witness then told police High was walking away, and testified he saw Taylor with a gun after hearing the "bang, bang" — two gunshots.

Surveillance footage from outside the Antler Lodge didn't depict the shooting or a gun, the appeals court says, but it did show witnesses fleeing the scene along with a fight ensuing between two of the remaining people. The video didn't have audio.

A sweatshirt and a lanyard recovered at the scene, which prosecutors said were pulled off High's assailant during a struggle, contained Taylor's DNA.

But there was no DNA or fingerprint evidence on the gun that police found as the suspected murder weapon, according to the appeals court.

Taylor maintained throughout the case that he did not shoot High.

The appeals court ruled the evidence against Taylor was all circumstantial and there was no direct evidence identifying Taylor as the shooter or having the gun.

Following conviction at his second trial, Taylor will be resentenced March 16, 2022 by Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.