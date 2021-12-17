New “Spider-Man” Gets $50M In Previews

Spider-Man: No Way Home, while continuing the saga of Tom Holland’s incarnation of the iconic hero, acts as a love letter to the Spiderman movies that came before it. Not only did Tom Holland’s predecessor from The Amazing Spider-Man duology, Andrew Garfield, return as Spider-Man, but so did Tobey Maguire from the 2000s Spider-Man trilogy. It’s a real spider-fest. Doubtlessly, some younger fans who have been discovering the joys of Marvel through the MCU will have just discovered these two versions of the character for the first time and if you know a Spider-Fan who’d love to get their hands on a copy of these movies, the Blu-ray collections of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movies are both 54% off on Amazon, with Tom Holland’s first two outings also available at a generous 62% discount. That’s the whole Spider-Man movie collection (excluding the newest instalment which hits theatres in the UK today, and the US on Friday).

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO