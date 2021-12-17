ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New “Spider-Man” Gets $50M In Previews

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel films have been the only ones doing good box-office this year, but even by their standards the just-opened “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is proving an absolute monster. Boasting good critical reviews and universal praise from audience reactions, the movie...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

