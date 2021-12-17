ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawke-Led “Black Phone” Delayed To June

By Garth Franklin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures have pushed back the Ethan Hawke-led horror feature “The Black Phone” by nearly half a year. Directed by Scott Derrickson (“Sinister,” “Doctor Strange”), the...

Ethan Hawke’s ‘The Black Phone’ Shifts to Summer Release

Blumhouse’s upcoming horror film starring Ethan Hawke has delayed its release to summer 2022. Originally scheduled for Feb. 4, “The Black Phone” will now hit theaters on June 24. Directed by Scott Derrickson, “The Black Phone” follows a 13-year-old boy named Finney Shaw who is kidnapped by a killer and taken to a soundproof basement where no one can hear his screams. According to the film’s logline, “When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.”
