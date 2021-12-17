Christy Giles' Pal Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola's Dad Demands Men Responsible For His Daughter's Tragic Death Be Charged With Murder: Report

An ex-soldier who stalked BBC presenter Louise Minchin and her teenage daughter has been jailed.Carl Davies, 44, was sentenced to two years and eight months after posting multiple “intimidating” messages “intended to maximise fear and distress” to Ms Minchin and her teenage daughter Mia’s social media accounts over four days between July 14 and 17 2020.In one message to Louise Minchin, he wrote: “Move or you’re f****d”, while in another he said: “your daughter will definitely be raped”, followed by their home address, the village they lived in, and the cars that were in their driveway at the time, Mold...

