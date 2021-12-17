Christy Giles' Pal Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola's Dad Demands Men Responsible For His Daughter's Tragic Death Be Charged With Murder: Report
A father's plea for justice. After his daughter's suspected killers were arrested earlier this week, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola's father is speaking out and demanding the men responsible for her tragic death pay for their crimes. Article continues below advertisement. From his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico, Luis Cabrales-Rivera made a...okmagazine.com
Comments / 0