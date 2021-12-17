‘Spider-Man’ stars Tom Holland and Zendaya know exactly what they’re doing

With director Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home getting ready to break pandemic box office records when it opens in theaters December 17th, I recently got to speak with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the fun interview, they talked about why the dialogue scenes are the heart and soul of the movie, what they wish more people knew about making a Spider-Man film, Zendaya's idea for a Teachers of Midtown High School movie, when they found out the sequel would involve the multiverse, how at one point Watts had pitched Holland on a Kraven movie for the sequel, if they’ve pitched the studio on doing a What If…? episode where MJ or Ned gets bit by the spider, and more. In addition, Holland talks about filming the fight scene between him and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and how they both gave everything to the scene including Holland's blood.

