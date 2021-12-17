ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered showers and possible storms for today and especially tomorrow. Some patchy fog is still hanging around this morning. It will be an issue again tonight, and the National Weather Service could issue a Dense Fog Advisory. Fog will be an issue if the and when the rain lets up. We...

www.wlox.com

kqennewsradio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS FROM FRIDAY TO MONDAY

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from 4:00 a.m. Friday to 12:00 p.m. on Monday above 1,500 feet for central Douglas County and nearby areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said periods of moderate to heavy snow is expected above 1,500 feet on Friday. New snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are forecast between 1,500 and 2,500 feet from Friday through Saturday morning. 6 to 18 inches is likely above 2,500 feet during that same time period. Additional heavy snow is expected Saturday afternoon through Monday morning with up to 12 inches between the 1,500 to 2,000 feet elevation, to as much as 2 to 3 feet at higher elevations. Winds could bust between 20 and 40 miles per hour at exposed higher elevation locations.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Mississippi State
kxnet.com

Winter Is Coming

Chances for snow and freezing rain, with perhaps a mix of rain at times, will increase tonight, mostly across our northern counties. A strong cold front will sweep through our area overnight, switching the winds out of the northwest and ending precipitation chances by tomorrow morning. The cold front will usher in arctic air as high temperatures will be set early tomorrow morning and fall through the day, and there will again be a chance for accumulating snow late tomorrow and into Christmas Day. Temperatures look to fall well below average behind the cold front, with very cold weather expected this holiday weekend and then through the rest of December. There will also be a chance for accumulating snow on Sunday and Tuesday.
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Rain on the way?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures will remain well above normal today but an approaching weather system will usher in a cooler and wetter period. Rain chances begin to increase late today and peak tomorrow as this system ejects inland. Several hours of moderate rainfall are expected, which could to some localized flash flooding in especially flood prone areas.
YUMA, AZ
Weatherford Democrat

A WHITE-HOT CHRISTMAS: Weather Service predicting 80-degree temps

The highest Christmas Day temperature in North Central Texas recently was 80 degrees in 2016. That record is likely to fall Saturday. “Across the region there’s going to be a high potential to break it for Christmas,” Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, said early this past week.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve Rain Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Christmas Eve…. and it doesn’t feel very ‘Christmas-y” right now. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s today. That’s nearly 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Christmas Day temperatures have a solid chance to hit the 60 degree mark. I believe the last 60 degree Christmas we have seen was all the way back in 1982 when we hit 66 for the high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The record high for Christmas Day is 67 degrees. Skies will remain overcast today with just an isolated chance for rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWT

Mallory's 6 First Alert Forecast

The warm up continues through Friday! High temperatures climb to the low 60s under a strong ridge of high pressure. By Friday evening a cold front will be making its way in... this opens the door for showers Friday evening into early Christmas morning. Mild weather takes us right into...
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild Christmas weekend, a chill next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers are possible this evening as cooler air works in for the weekend... we’ll see our best chances after 8 PM, those clear after midnight. Cooler air slowly builds in for the weekend but it’ll still be mild! Plan on a ton of sunshine Christmas Day with a warm up to 50 for the mid afternoon. Slightly cooler in the mid to upper 40s Sunday with the chance of a stray evening shower.
OMAHA, NE
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Ready for rain!?!?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Several hours of moderate rainfall are expected, which could to some localized flash flooding in especially flood prone areas. The bulk of showers will move east Saturday but isolated showers are still possible for the lower desert. An unsettled weather pattern is likely to continue into next week with additional chances of precipitation while temperatures remain at or below seasonal normals.
YUMA, AZ
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 12/24AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Christmas Eve! Whether you’re staying in, just relaxing or if you still have some last minute shopping to do, the weather is going to be nice. Definitely not December-like weather but still rather quiet. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and will warm into the 80s area wide come the afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Gusts after 12pm will increase into the 30s and even low 40s. Very warm and windy weather, combined with dry vegetation and dry air will result in near-critical fire conditions this afternoon for western Oklahoma counties and adjacent parts of north Texas. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12-6PM today. All outdoor burning and other activities that could lead to fire starts should be avoided. Any fires that start in this environment will become very difficult to control. With the strong southwest winds, some patchy blowing dust can be expected for counties under the Red Flag Warning.
LAWTON, OK
WMBB

Panhandle Weather 12-24-2021

Starting things out let’s track Santa, he’s on his way he’ll be here quick. Kids if you want the toys you picked, make sure your in bed by the time he gets to Atlanta. Traveling around the world in one night, You can thank NORAD for this Site. It looks like he’ll be here soon […]
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cooler Temps, Rain For Most Of The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy skies tonight with areas of light rain and drizzle. Patchy fog overnight with lows in the low 40s. A morning shower is possible on Saturday, then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Rain increases Sunday evening and will be likely and widespread for Sunday night. A shower is possible Monday morning, then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light showers. Low 41. SATURDAY: A morning shower, then clearing skies. High 46. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 43. Rain increases Sunday evening and night. A rain and snow mix is possible for Tuesday morning, then showers will be likely for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy and colder for mid to late next week. Rainfall amounts will range from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch through Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WLOX

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

Temperatures are jingling all the way up the thermometer into the 70s for Christmastime 2021! Have a merry Christmas everybody!. 70s and 80s across the South for Christmas Day! Might be one for the record books. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WECT

First Alert Forecast: warm winds kicking in for Christmas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A few festive flakes will grace the Great Lakes and powder will pile on the Rockies but, here in the Cape Fear Region, dreams of a White Christmas will go unrealized as usual. Instead, expect sun and southwest winds to bring yet another December warming trend: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
WILMINGTON, NC

