Maxie Gardner has been appointed director of health services at Butler University. In her new role, she will be responsible for the overall leadership and management of Health Services, providing critical support to student health and well-being. She will collaborate with University administration, Student Affairs colleagues, the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Department of Athletics, and other key campus and community health partners while managing the daily operations of the health clinic, including supervision of the clinical and administrative staff.

BUTLER, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO