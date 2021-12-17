ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Vincent Township, PA

PennDOT Reopens Sheeder Road Bridge in East Vincent Township

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EAST VINCENT TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it has reopened Sheeder Road over branch of French Creek in East Vincent Township, Chester County, following...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

New Commissioner to Join Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Board

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced the recent appointment of John Mahn, Jr., to its Board of Commissioners. Governor Wolf’s appointment of Mahn was confirmed by the state Senate on December 15. Mahn of Charleroi, Washington County was confirmed as District 2 commissioner...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

$6 Million Announced to Support Community Improvement Projects Across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced $6 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 34 projects in 22 counties across Pennsylvania. “The Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and encourage partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration is proud to support these projects that will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost our economy.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester County, PA
Cars
City
East Vincent Township, PA
Chester County, PA
Traffic
Chester County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
MyChesCo

Senator Tartaglione Joins State and City Officials to Celebrate New Courts and Toddler Playground at Tarken

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On Monday, State Senator Christine Tartaglione was joined by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (PPR), Councilmember Cherelle Parker (9th District), and Representative Jared Solomon’s Office, to celebrate the opening of new basketball and futsal courts and toddler playground at Tarken Recreation Center in Oxford Circle. “The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Maryland Fugitive Arrested in London Britain Township

LONDON BRITAIN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police Department announced the arrest of Dana Payne, a 53-year-old male from Elkton, Maryland. Authorities state that on December 18, 2021, at 8:00 am, Troopers from the Avondale Barracks responded to assist EMS with a call for service involving a possible domestic on the 1300 block of New London Rd, London Britain Township, Chester County. While on the scene, Troopers determined that one of the individuals, identified as Dana Payne, had an active warrant from Cecil County, MD. The warrant was confirmed and Payne was taken into custody, processed, and transported to Chester County Prison to await extradition.
MARYLAND STATE
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Announces State Investment in Environmental Pilot Project in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced $333,991 in Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund grant funding for a Stroud Water Research Center water quality pilot project aimed at finding market-driven solutions to improving environmental conditions. “This project represents a...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Protects 30 Farms, 2,569 Acres from Future Development; Preserves 166 PA Farms Permanently in 2021

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania protected 2,569 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future development, investing more than $7.2 million in state, county and township dollars. In 2021, Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program, which leads the nation, approved 166 conservation easements covering 14,397 acres that will permanently remain productive farms.
MyChesCo

Catalytic Converter Thieves Strike Nottingham Park and Ride

WEST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at the Nottingham Park and Ride. Authorities say that on December 7, 2021, at 4:10 pm, Troopers from the State Police Avondale Barracks responded to Nottingham Park and Ride in West Nottingham Township, Chester County for the report of a catalytic converter theft. The 59-year-old male victim reported that he left his vehicle for the day while he commuted with another individual to Philadelphia. Upon return, the victim realized the catalytic converter had been cut off his vehicle. Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks are investigating.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
MyChesCo

State Polce Investigating Tech Support Fraud in Oxford

OXFORD, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police report investigating an incidence of Tech Support Fraud that occurred in Oxford, Pennsylvania. Authorities say that on November 5, 2021, the 67-year-old female victim reported that a person(s) impersonating a Microsoft Customer Service representative took control of her computer. The unknown person(s) then installed malware software, which damaged her laptop beyond repair.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Down to 5.7 Percent In November

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) recently released its preliminary employment situation report for November 2021. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.7 percent in November. The U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point from its October level to 4.2 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.4 percentage points below its November 2020 level and the national rate was down 2.5 points over the year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

2022 Dog Licenses Available at County Treasurers’ Offices

WEST CHESTER, PA — State law requires all dogs three months and older to be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. An annual dog license is $8.50, or $6.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs that have permanent identification like a microchip or tattoo. Older adults and people with disabilities may be eligible for discounts.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy