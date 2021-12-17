PennDOT Reopens Sheeder Road Bridge in East Vincent Township

LONDON BRITAIN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police Department announced the arrest of Dana Payne, a 53-year-old male from Elkton, Maryland. Authorities state that on December 18, 2021, at 8:00 am, Troopers from the Avondale Barracks responded to assist EMS with a call for service involving a possible domestic on the 1300 block of New London Rd, London Britain Township, Chester County. While on the scene, Troopers determined that one of the individuals, identified as Dana Payne, had an active warrant from Cecil County, MD. The warrant was confirmed and Payne was taken into custody, processed, and transported to Chester County Prison to await extradition.
