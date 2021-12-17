PennDOT Reopens Sheeder Road Bridge in East Vincent Township

WEST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at the Nottingham Park and Ride. Authorities say that on December 7, 2021, at 4:10 pm, Troopers from the State Police Avondale Barracks responded to Nottingham Park and Ride in West Nottingham Township, Chester County for the report of a catalytic converter theft. The 59-year-old male victim reported that he left his vehicle for the day while he commuted with another individual to Philadelphia. Upon return, the victim realized the catalytic converter had been cut off his vehicle. Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks are investigating.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO