10. Bäckstedt wins Worlds while father commentates. One of the most touching moments of the year came at the junior women’s road race at the World Championships, which Welsh teenager Zoe Bäckstedt won, while her father, former Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus Bäckstedt, watched while on commentary duty for Eurosport. Having sounded nervous for much of the race after his daughter had put herself in a great position by riding away from the rest of the field with American Kaia Schmid, Magnus could barely keep it together on air when the two began their sprint for gold. You could just about hear him fighting back the tears when Zoe came out on top, and footage of him celebrating in the commentary box was a joy to watch.

CYCLING ・ 10 HOURS AGO