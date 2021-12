Michael Jordan’s affinity for the sport of golf was not only expressed in full effect over the course of The Last Dance, but also through a variety of pairs in his own iconic shoe line. Of course, it took some time for purists to get used to, but Jordan’s now-wide array of course-appropriate kicks has become a relative mainstay in their catalog. Now, yet another seminal pair has undergone the cleated makeover with Jordan’s release of the Golf Bred 4s.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO