Serena Deeb on Possibly Working with CM Punk

Sting did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Greensboro, N.C. Here are the highlights:. “This means the world to me,” says Sting, whose name is Steve Borden. “I never thought I’d be back here like this. I thought I was just going to disappear from wrestling, and I didn’t like the thought of that. Then I came to AEW, and originally, we were just going to explore cinematic matches. And I got in the ring. I can still hear Cody [Rhodes] telling me about my kinetic energy and that I could wrestle a match. I was like, ‘Ease up now, Cody.’ Then I heard Darby say, ‘Steve, you can do it.’ This entire stretch, and now coming back to Greensboro, it has all been surreal.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO