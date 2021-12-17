ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White's 100th birthday celebration is coming to theatres for one-day-only event

By Amber Sutton
 6 days ago

Betty White is celebrating her 100th birthday by giving her fans an inside look into her life with a new movie.

'Where the Crawdads Sing' film gets new July release date

The film adaption of the popular novel "Where the Crawdads Sing" will hit theatres this summer with a later release date.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
Betty White
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion delights fans with rare family Christmas photograph

Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this holiday season when she took to social media to share a rare family photograph. The superstar singer has been posting several Christmas-themed challenges for her fans via her Instagram Stories. The latest saw her issue one while also including an adorable...
CBS Miami

Celebrating An American Hero! Happy 101st Birthday Arthur Harris!

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Celebrating an American hero. World War II Army vet Arthur Harris turned 101-years-old, and his family, friends, and members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office held a drive-by parade wishing him a happy birthday. This birthday celebration was especially important this time around. Harris is coming off a rough year. “This year we lost a sister and a brother one month apart to the COVID,” said Harris’s son Michael. He said a nephew also died recently.  But Harris carries on with high hopes for the future. “Did you think you’d make it to 101?”CBS 4’s Ted Scouten asked. “I already made it!” Harris said. “You...
Ok Magazine

Mike Wolfe Finalizes Divorce With Ex Jodi, 'American Pickers' Star Reportedly Ordered To Shell Out Millions In Alimony

Mike Wolfe has reportedly finalized his divorce from ex-wife Jodi Wolfe over a year after the reality TV duo called it quits. Jodi slapped the American Pickers star with divorce papers in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences," and according to a new report, Mike has been ordered to shell out millions to his ex as part of their divorce agreement.
southernthing.com

Put kitsch, Christmas and fine cuisine in a jar and shake it. You get Captiva’s Bubble Room

Back then, the restaurant looked a bit like several differently painted shacks held together with kindergarten paste and staples. At least that was my first impression. That was in the late 1990s, when I first visited The Bubble Room on Captiva Island, Florida. It's not much different now except the brightly colored "shacks" have a more cohesive and sturdy appearance.
goodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of Cambridge wows in red as she decorates Christmas tree

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in red as she decorated the Christmas tree at Westminster Abbey. Kate was all smiles as she put up decorations within the historic building. Taking to social media to talk about the experience, she said: "I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me."
Footwear News

Paris and Nicky Hilton Get Fashionably Festive on Santa’s Lap in Matching Cocktail Dresses & Shimmering Heels

With two more days until Christmas, celebs have been in the holiday mood all week. Paris Hilton shows that even she can glitter while sitting next to Santa and his Christmas magic. The socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday alongside her sister, Nicky Hilton, having fun with Santa Claus while in festive yet very chic cocktail dresses. For Paris’ ensemble, she sported a silver glittery flowy frock that featured bishop sleeves, a flouncy hemline and a plunging neckline from Retrofête. And for her sister’s look, she wore a red garment that matched the details of Paris’ attire. View this...
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Son Remembers How He ‘Almost Exploded’ Over Christmas Gift From The Duke

We all know that the great John Wayne was a legend during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Turns out he was a legend when it came to buying Christmas presents as well. If you are reading this right now, then there’s a very good chance you know who John Wayne is. And even if you don’t know him, you have at least heard his name. After all, Wayne was basically the entire face of the Western film genre and he is without a doubt one of the most iconic actors of all time. “The Duke,” as so many people often referred to him, starred in more than 80 movies while on top of Hollywood. But he is perhaps best known for his work in Westerns and war movies.
ohmymag.co.uk

Princess Eugenie's first Christmas as a mum is going to be bittersweet

Princess Eugenie is going to celebrate her first Christmas as a mother. Although, this Christmas will be the first for her without a significant participant in the festivities. Prince Philip, her 99-year-old grandfather, died in April 2021 and could never spend Christmas with his great-grandson, August. Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed August into the world in February.
