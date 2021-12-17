Doja Cat says she doesn’t need to work with controversial Dr. Luke anymore

In our January cover story, the explosively talented, hugely entertaining, always controversial rapper-singer Doja Cat opened up about her new album, Planet Her, balancing a personal life with the demands of superstardom, and what she thinks about people fighting over her rap bona fides (“They don’t know what they’re talking about”). She also touched on more serious issues that have come up throughout her career, including her shitposting tendencies and her longstanding professional relationship with Dr. Luke. Here’s a roundup of the biggest takeaways, plus bonus content that didn’t make it into the final piece. She’s not a huge fan of her stage...

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO