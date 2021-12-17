ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat says she doesn’t need to work with controversial Dr. Luke anymore

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat has stated that she no...

Doja Cat Almost Worked With Billie Eilish, Doesn’t Need to Work With Dr. Luke Again, and 11 Other Things You Didn’t Know About Her

In our January cover story, the explosively talented, hugely entertaining, always controversial rapper-singer Doja Cat opened up about her new album, Planet Her, balancing a personal life with the demands of superstardom, and what she thinks about people fighting over her rap bona fides (“They don’t know what they’re talking about”). She also touched on more serious issues that have come up throughout her career, including her shitposting tendencies and her longstanding professional relationship with Dr. Luke. Here’s a roundup of the biggest takeaways, plus bonus content that didn’t make it into the final piece. She’s not a huge fan of her stage...
Doja Cat Announces She Will No Longer Work With Dr. Luke

Doja Cat was undeniably one of the biggest stars of the year, releasing hits such as “Need To Know” and “Kiss Me More” and hosting MTV’s VMAs. Now, according to Stereogum, the artist announced that she would no longer work with one of the songwriters and producers she has been signed with — the controversial Dr. Luke.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat says taking acid helped her quit smoking cigarettes

Doja Cat has credited an acid trip with her decision to quit smoking cigarettes. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Doja Cat revealed that it was an acid trip that helped her quit her addiction. “Acid was a wonderful experience for me, but I felt I didn’t need it after...
