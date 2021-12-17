ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' Emmanuel Sanders: Out Week 15

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Sanders (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Maddy...

www.cbssports.com

Buffalo Rumblings

Bills’ Week 16 practice squad protections change with status of Beasley, Sanders

For the first time this season, the Buffalo Bills have made receiver Isaiah Hodgins a protected player on their practice squad this week. The move comes in the wake of Cole Beasley being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Emmanuel Sanders missing last week’s game with an injury. Sanders returned to the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday but that’s no guarantee he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game. Hodgins has yet to be active for an NFL game in his two-year career.
