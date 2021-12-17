On a night when the shots didn't fall, Galesburg girls basketball able to outlast Alleman

GALESBURG — A win is a win. It doesn't matter if it's an "ugly" one, as they say.

Galesburg High School's girls basketball team knows all about that.

The Silver Streaks didn't put their best collective effort together Thursday night against the Alleman Pioneers.

But Evan Massey's squad got the job done in Western Big 6 Conference action at John Thiel Gym. They pulled out a 46-41 win.

"It was a night where we didn't shoot well but it was a night Alleman — just as you'd expect from coach (Steve) Ford — played very good team defense and they didn't give us a lot of open looks with things, so we struggled there," Massey said. "We were 1-for-11 from the foul line in the first half, and it kept us from getting anything going.

"It's a game where it was noticeable to me that our players really weren't feeling sorry for themselves," Massey added. "They stuck together and their interactions were positive and supportive. I think that made the difference. We didn't try to do it alone. We were struggling but we were willing to support each other and just keep going."

Streaks ahead early on

Sophomore Kiarra Kilgore opened the scoring for Galesburg (7-3, 2-3) with 7:50 on the clock in the first quarter. Alleman's Tyla Thomas drained a 3-pointer shortly afterwards, and the Streaks were behind 3-2.

Galesburg used a 4-0 run to take a 6-3 lead over Alleman (6-7, 1-5) with 5:10 left in the stanza. The score was tied at 6-all with 2:14 left in the first when the Pioneers' Clair Hulke made the second of a pair of free throws. From there, Galesburg outscored Alleman 7-2 to close out the quarter for a 13-8 advantage after the first eight minutes.

Despite only netting three points in the second quarter, the Streaks held a 16-15 advantage over the Pioneers at the half in the game, which ended up tied on nine different occasions.

Free throws help secure win for GHS

Alleman outscored Galesburg 14-9 in the third quarter for a 29-25 lead heading into the final frame. After struggling at the free throw line in the first half, the Streaks' ability to knock down free shots in the fourth helped secured the win over the Pioneers.

Senior Kadynce Lydic made the first of two free throws in the third, and she was the only Galesburg player to attempt any shots from the charity stripe in the quarter. Lydic had the same result at the line in the fourth, and she finished with two points in the affair.

Two other Streaks shot free throws in the fourth quarter. Junior Capre Ferguson sank a pair — her only points in the contest — with 7:15 left, and she opened the scoring for Galesburg in the quarter.

Kilgore went 0-for-5 at the free throw line in the first half — one attempt came in the first quarter — and she went 6-for-8 from the charity stripe in the final eight minutes.

Kilgore finished with a game-high 22 points — six of them came in the first quarter and she went scoreless in the second quarter — and she grabbed 17 rebounds for Galesburg.

Senior Abby Davidson chipped in 10 points and had seven rebounds, and senior Abby Lingafelter had seven points and 11 rebounds for the Streaks.

Senior Averi Rangel and sophomore Audrey Erickson had 11 points each for the Pioneers.

Around the WB6

On Thursday night, Geneseo went on the road and grabbed a 72-45 win over United Township in WB6 action in East Moline. The Maple Leafs moved to 12-0 overall and 6-0 in league play after the victory.

Also Thursday, Quincy suffered a 44-32 home loss to Moline. On Tuesday evening, Rock Island hosted Sterling, and the Rocks routed the Golden Warriors 56-26.

Galesburg's schedule

Tue., Nov. 16: Galesburg 66, Limestone 49

Sat., Nov. 20: Galesburg 70, Freeport 28

Sat., Nov. 20: Galesburg 55, Springfield 32

Tue., Nov. 24: Moline 61, Galesburg 36

Sat. Nov. 27: Galesburg 73, Peoria Manual 48 (Turkey shootout)

Sat. Nov. 27: Galesburg 72, Champaign Centennial 35 (Turkey shootout)

Thur., Dec. 2: Geneseo 60, Galesburg 52

Sat., Dec. 4: Galesburg 64, United Township 31

Thur., Dec. 9: Quincy 46, Galesburg 37

Thur., Dec. 16: Galesburg 46, Alleman 41

Sat., Dec. 18 vs. Burlington (Iowa), 9:30 a.m. (Streaks Invite)

Sat. Dec. 18 vs. Pekin-Bloomington winner, 2:30 p.m. (Streaks Invite)

Mon., Dec. 27-Wed., Dec. 29 at Mattoon Holiday Tournament

Tue., Jan. 4 vs. Rock Island, 7 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 6 at Sterling, 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 8 at Peoria Manual, 2:30 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 13 at Moline, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 15 at Lincoln, 2:30 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 20 vs. Geneseo, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 22 vs. Peoria, 1:30 p.m. (Downstate Classic)

Sat., Jan. 22 vs. Morton, 6 p.m. (Downstate Classic)

Thur., Jan. 27 at Quincy, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 29 vs. United Township, 1:30 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 1 at Canton, 7 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 3 at Rock Island, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 5 at Alleman, 7 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 9 vs. Sterling, 7 p.m.

Matthew Wheaton can be reached at (309) 315-6073 or at mwheaton@register-mail.com. Follow him on Twitter @matthewlwheaton