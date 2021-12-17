Wayne County Wanderings: The True Spirit of Christmas in Wayne County

For most folks, the holidays are an undeniably magical time of year.

On Thanksgiving, family members who may normally be scattered to the four winds come together to share a traditional meal.

On Christmas, we gather to celebrate the birth of a child and we exchange gifts, which are symbolic expressions of our abiding love for one another.

On New Year’s, we embrace the chance to make a fresh start and to consider all the exciting possibilities stretched out before us across the next 12 months.

Many of us take the existence of these happy moments for granted. Our excitement and expectation build as we count down the days to each holiday celebration.

Sadly, though, it's not like that for everyone.

Love & Loss

For some, the holidays can be a trying time … a time of profound sadness in which all the celebrations only serve to remind us of the loved ones we’ve lost.

This week, I saw firsthand exactly how devastating such losses can be as several local families were forced to confront the blinding grief that goes hand-in-hand with having to say an unexpected goodbye.

Many who’ve lost a loved one dread the holidays when trying to cope with that loss … especially the first time around.

There are just so many challenges associated with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s … so many heartbreaking reminders that some things are never going to be the same again.

In recognition of this sad fact, Edward and Anna Howell decided to try and conjure some light from the darkness.

They put their heads together and came up with the idea for “Christmas With the Coroner,” a unique celebration of life at a time when many are struggling with the devastating reality of death.

“We recognize that this can be a very difficult time for someone who’s lost a loved one,” Edward said.

“We’d like to try and normalize the grief a little bit. Maybe talk about it a little bit. But, more than anything, we just want to be present for anyone who needs us.

“We want to encourage those who’ve recently lost someone … let them know that there are people here in our community who truly care. And of course in typical Edward and Anna Howell style, we couldn’t try to lift those spirits without music,” he said.

And so, on Monday evening, hundreds of folks gathered at the Lake Ladore Performing Arts & Recreation Center to share a bit of fellowship.

Music & Fellowship

The doors opened at 5 p.m. with the Howell Family greeting their guests and inviting them to enjoy light refreshments.

Then, local legends The Old Time Fiddlers took the stage with their unique brand of traditional music.

Founded in 1978 by the late Fred Williams and John Beers, the Fiddlers entertained the crowd for an hour before handing off the baton to The Little Roy & Lizzy Show.

A nationally-acclaimed bluegrass ensemble from Lincolnton (GA), the family-friendly group boasts a wide-ranging repertoire that’s on display year round at concerts, cruises and even festivals.

On Monday, they performed an entertaining set sampling everything from traditional bluegrass to country to beloved Christmas favorites.

It was an emotional night for many reasons, not the least of which is the continuing sense of isolation caused by the pandemic.

Judging by the sheer number of folks who turned out, the Howell Family has hit upon a brilliant idea that resonates with the community.

“I’ve had so many people come up to me tonight and say it’s the first time they’ve been out in a long time,” Edward said.

“It’s just so good to see them relax a little bit, talk to people and enjoy the music.”

Happy Memories

Edward Howell is uniquely qualified to host an event like the one he and his family put on Monday.

As Wayne County Coroner, he's witnessed unimaginable suffering as local folks are confronted with the death of a mother or father, son or daughter, brother or sister. It's a humbling experience, one that's made Edward appreciate how precious love and life truly are.

“I've been with many of the people here on the worst day of their lives,” he said. “I've been there when their whole world fell apart. It's something you never get used to and something you never forget.

“Tonight, we just hope that they can be with their friends and neighbors, smile and laugh … even if it's just for a couple of hours.”

One of the truly special features of “Christmas With the Coroner” was a special place set aside to honor the those who've gone before.

And, by the time the music started, the “Memorial Table” was covered with photos of dearly departed friends and family members.

It was an inspiring sight: Dozens of smiling faces beaming out into the hall, reminding us all exactly why we'd gathered in the first place.

Thank You

“Christmas With the Coroner” wound down at about 9 p.m.

As the bands packed up their equipment and staff began cleaning up the hall, many folks lingered in the entryway. Clasping precious photos to their chests, they cried, laughed, hugged and wished one another Merry Christmas.

It was a moving sight, one which Edward hopes will become a tradition.

There was no charge to attend, but a freewill offering was encouraged, every dollar of which was donated to the Wayne County Community Foundation.

“We're definitely hoping to make this an annual event,” Edward said. “We just want our friends and neighbors to know that we're here for them … especially at this time of the year."

On behalf of all of us here at the Tri-County Independent, I'd like to thank Edward, Anna and the entire Howell Family for hosting such an amazing celebration. Just another example of the spirit that makes this community so special!