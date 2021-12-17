ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 last-minute hostess gifts for Christmas you can still get in time

By Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed
 6 days ago
10 last-minute hostess gifts for Christmas you can still get in time Reviewed/Nordstrom/Amazon

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're traveling for the holidays or attending a Christmas party in the week ahead, the last thing you want to do is show up to your host's house empty-handed. What is a good hostess gift? Anything that your host can use during the festivities—like food or drinks—or anything for their home are all great options.

With shipping delays galore and only a few days left until Christmas, however, your options are a little more limited. Fortunately, there are some great presents you can still get in time for all your holiday events. Below are 10 of the best hostess gifts for Christmas that will arrive by December 25, from the Capri Blue candle to a bottle of zero alcohol gin . Some of these you can buy online and pickup in store while others will be delivered right to your house.

1. Capri Blue Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mA7Ho_0dPh6qJH00
Best last-minute hostess gifts: Capri Blue candle. Reviewed.com

Candles are one of those things you can never have too many, hence why they make for such a great gift. Few candles are as recognizable—or as popular—as the Capri Blue Volcano candle. Coming in a beautiful glass jar, it looks as good as it smells. You can currently snag one from Nordstrom, where you can have it delivered before Christmas or buy online, pick-up in store.

Get the Capri Blue Signature Jar Candle from Nordstrom for $30

2. Harney & Sons Tea Bag Sampler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLd5n_0dPh6qJH00
Best last-minute hostess gifts: Harney & Sons Tea Bag Sampler. Harney & Sons

No matter the occasion, a cuppa tea is always a good way to wind down an eventful evening. This sampler from well-liked tea brand Harney & Sons includes a variety of tea bags, including English breakfast, Earl Grey and Egyptian chamomile. Plus, with 42 bags, there will be enough leftover for your host to enjoy the morning after.

Get the Harney & Sons Assorted Tea Bag Sampler (42-Count) from Amazon for $14.98

3. TruffleHunter Truffle Oil Gift Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477s47_0dPh6qJH00
Best last-minute hostess gifts: TruffleHunter Truffle Oil Gift Set. Amazon

Every foodie and home chef alike will appreciate a few bottles of fancy truffle oil. This set includes three varieties: English truffle, black truffle and white truffle, each of which has its own unique flavor. Blended with high-quality extra virgin olive oil, they're great for any number of uses, from dipping bread in to drizzling over pizza and pasta.

Get the TruffleHunter Truffle Oil Selection Gift Set from Amazon for $39.95

4. Westmark Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5G8t_0dPh6qJH00
Best last-minute hostess gifts: Stainless steel cheese slicer. Amazon

If they already have a charcuterie board—and a penchant for all things cheddar and Parmesan—gift them a cheese slicer to match. This stainless steel one has thousands of rave reviews from Amazon shoppers and can cut both hard and soft cheeses to varying degrees of thickness.

Get the Westmark Stainless Steel Wire Cheese Slicer from Amazon for $16.79

5. Muse Bath Apothecary Hand Ritual Hand Soap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqRpX_0dPh6qJH00
Best last-minute hostess gifts: Muse Bath Apothecary Hand Ritual Hand Soap. Amazon

Outfit their bathroom or kitchen with a luxe bottle of hand soap. This option from Muse Bath Apothecary comes in aloe, eucalyptus and lavender, coconut and sandalwood, and lavender. It's made with natural ingredients and essential oils that clean your hands while also moisturizing them. Bonus: The soaps come in a two-pack, so you can keep one for yourself.

Get the Muse Bath Apothecary Hand Ritual Hand Soap (2-Pack) from Amazon for $19.98

6. Barnett's Gourmet Chocolate Biscotti Cookies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxcg0_0dPh6qJH00
Best last-minute hostess gifts: Barnett's Gourmet Chocolate Biscotti Cookies. Amazon

If you're looking for a gift that you can enjoy too, consider an assortment of gourmet biscotti cookies. Chances are high that your host will set them out for everyone to indulge in—which means you can grab a couple post-dinner. This chocolate gift sampler includes 12 large biscotti, all adorned with delicious toppings from candied almonds to dark chocolate drizzles to caramel chips.

Get Barnett's Gourmet Chocolate Biscotti Cookies from Amazon for $27.99

7. Magnolia Hearth & Hand Wood Coaster Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBWip_0dPh6qJH00
Best last-minute hostess gifts: Magnolia Hearth & Hand Wood Coaster Set. Target

Good news if you live near Target: You can currently order these pretty wood coasters online and pick them up in store on the way to your holiday party. With a trendy two-tone design, the coasters are made of natural acacia wood and are part of Joanna Gaines' Magnolia home collection. Your host will love that they prevent any water rings from damaging their table during the festivities.

Get the Magnolia Hearth & Hand Wood Coaster Set (4-Pack) from Target for $12.99

8. Bath Bombs Gift Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWem3_0dPh6qJH00
Last-minute hostess gifts: Bath Bombs Gift Set. Amazon

Planning and throwing parties—especially around the holidays—can be stressful. Give your host something to relax with after the last guest leaves with this set of assorted handcrafted bath bombs. It comes with 12 colorful fizzy creations in scents like lavender, lemongrass green tea and Victorian rose (which even includes real rose petals).

Get the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set from Amazon for $26.80

9. Monday Zero Alcohol Gin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KX0hL_0dPh6qJH00
Best last-minute hostess gifts: Monday Zero Alcohol Gin. Amazon

There's nothing wrong with giving a bottle of wine—a classic hostess gift—but because mocktails are all the rage this year, why not opt for something booze-free, like this Monday Zero Alcohol Gin. It tastes just like your favorite liquor but with zero alcohol, zero sugar, zero carbs and, of course, zero hangover. It's great for anyone trying to cut down on their drinking or who's health-conscious (or pregnant!).

Get Monday Zero Alcohol Gin from Amazon for $39.99

10. Project 62 Gold Stainless Steel Double Jigger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMp7v_0dPh6qJH00
Best last-minute hostess gifts: Gold Stainless Steel Double Jigger. Target

Whether you want to pair this gift with the above zero-alcohol gin or your host is an expert home bartender, upgrade their cocktail-making arsenal with this elegant double jigger. Made of stainless steel with a sleek design, it features two different measuring sizes so your host can use it for any number of drinks. You can currently order it online at Target and pick it up in-store before Christmas.

Get the Project 62 Gold Stainless Steel Double Jigger from Target for $6

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 last-minute hostess gifts for Christmas you can still get in time

