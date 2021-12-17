ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews may have found 1887 time capsule in Lee statue base

ABC News
 6 days ago

Crews working to remove the pedestal where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee towered over Richmond for more than a century believe they've found a time capsule that was buried there in 1887.

The massive bronze equestrian statue of Lee, erected in 1890, was taken down in September, more than a year after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered its removal after protests over racism and police brutality erupted across the country following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The day after the statue was removed, work crews spent more than 12 hours searching for the time capsule in the 40-foot-tall (12-meter-tall) pedestal, but were unable to locate it.

On Friday, Northam announced that crews found the top of a square box embedded in a 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) granite block. It was located about 20 feet (6 meters) off the ground in the main section of the pedestal, not in its base. Workers who searched for it in September believed it was tucked inside or under a cornerstone of the pedestal.

“It looks like it is (the time capsule),” said Clark Mercer, Northam's chief of staff. “We're hoping it hasn't been damaged by water over the last 100-plus years.”

By late Friday afternoon, workers had lowered a large piece of granite containing the box to the ground and were planning to bring it to the state Department of Historic Resources to be opened sometime next week. Mercer said the box was still encased in granite and needs to be dislodged and X-rayed before officials can be certain it is the time capsule.

A newspaper article from 1887 suggests the capsule contains Civil War memorabilia and a “picture of Lincoln lying in his coffin,” although historians believe it’s doubtful the picture is an actual photograph, which would be rare and valuable.

Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.

The Lee statue, which became a symbol of racial injustice, was one of five Confederate tributes along Richmond’s Monument Avenue and the only one that belonged to the state. The four city-owned statues were taken down in 2020, but the Lee statue removal was blocked by two lawsuits until a ruling from the Supreme Court of Virginia in September cleared the way for it to be taken down.

Northam announced earlier this month that the enormous pedestal would be removed, a reversal from September, when the governor said the pedestal would stay in place so its future could be determined by a community-driven effort to reimagine Monument Avenue.

After Floyd's murder in 2020, the Lee statue became a focal point of the racial justice movement in Richmond. Since then, the pedestal has been covered in graffiti, some of it profane and much of it denouncing the police. Some activists wanted to see it remain in place as a work of protest art.

Comments / 1379

Margie St.clair
6d ago

BLM has these Governor scared and cancel culture get backbone and put all the statues back that's our history bad or good you can't change it or replace .

Reply(215)
691
Duane Betz
5d ago

I recently read a biography of Robert E Lee. He was a good Christian man. He fought for the home he loved, Virginia. He doesn't deserve to be demonized like this.

Reply(81)
465
Now<and>Then
5d ago

What the vast majority of the people don't comprehend is that the civil war wasn't about slavery. When it began it was about the Southern colony's wanting to succeed from the Union. However has the South was defeated they ended up losing all rights to ownership of slaves.

Reply(73)
164
#Police Brutality#Statues#Equestrian Statue#Capsule#Confederate#Lincoln
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Church replaces stained glass window of Robert E Lee with first Black female bishop

A church in Idaho has replaced a stained glass window depicting General Robert E Lee, George Washington, and Abraham Lincoln with the first Black female bishop in the Methodist church. Bishop Leontine Leontine Kelly died at the age of 92 in 2012 and had lived in the Virginia capital of Richmond where statues of Confederate leaders, including Robert E Lee, previously lined Monument Avenue. The statue of Gen Lee was removed by the city on 8 September. Governor Ralph Northam recommended the removal of the statue in June 2020 when it became the subject of racial justice protests.The stained...
RELIGION
ABC News

ABC News

