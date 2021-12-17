ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Where can I watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ this weekend?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matthew Knight
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsBtL_0dPh6aQt00

(NEXSTAR) – Are you ready for the annual appearance of Charlie Brown’s sad little Christmas tree?

Last year, the internet was up in arms when Apple TV+ announced it would have the exclusive rights to the Peanuts holiday specials, essentially removing them from traditional broadcast TV. A later deal between Apple TV+ and PBS, allowed “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to air for free for one night.

This year, the iconic television special will air for free on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang will also celebrate the holidays with a new TV special this year.

Peanuts gang to star in new holiday special ‘For Auld Lang Syne’ on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is creating a special for New year’s Eve called “ For Auld Lang Syne ,” the first Peanuts TV special without Charlie Brown’s or Snoopy’s names in the title, Variety reported.

Premiering on Dec. 10, the new special is the second New Year’s Eve-themed Peanuts installment after “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown,” which debuted on CBS in 1986.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

‘Rest easy hero’: Officer killed, 3 others injured in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-85 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning on southbound Interstate-85 in northeast Charlotte, officials confirm to FOX Charlotte. Officer killed in northeast Charlotte crash had just returned from maternity leave “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
tvinsider.com

Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Charlie Brown Christmas#Little Christmas#Pbs Kids#Apple Tv Apple Tv#Cbs
themanual.com

The Best Christmas TV Episodes of All Time

For many people, the holidays are a time for good food, family, and plenty of general merriment. Even as they celebrate the holiday, though, many people also look for seasonal entertainment that can help them get into the Christmas spirit. Thankfully, there are plenty of TV shows that are more than willing to supply that entertainment. Not every TV show has done a Christmas episode, but many, many of them have at one point or another.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Forgotten Dolly Parton Christmas Movie You Can Watch for Free Right Now

Even the biggest Dolly Parton fans may have forgotten about this festive Christmas movie that should be part of every holiday movie night! The country icon stars in the 1996 made-for-television film Unlikely Angel, which you can stream for free now on Tubi. The fantasy-comedy series, directed by Michael Switzer, starred Parton as straight-talking singer Ruby Diamond, who on her way home from a bar one night, crashes her car and dies.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

How To Watch Your Favorite Christmas TV Classics Such As ‘Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer’

Every year it seems like the selection of Christmas movies gets bigger. At the same time, we still go back to our favorites like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story. As adults, we’ve come to love those movies and have made them part of our yearly watchlist. However, there’s nothing like the joy of introducing the kiddos to Christmas classics like Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer and A Charlie Brown Christmas. Unfortunately, those can be hard to find.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
oc-breeze.com

Don’t miss David Benoit’s Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown

Don’t miss the David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown featuring Courtney Fortune which will take place Saturday, Dec 18, 2021 at 8pm at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton Street, Long Beach, CA 90815. Jazz pianist and composer David Benoit presents an evening of timeless Vince...
LONG BEACH, CA
mcnews.online

Arkansas PBS to broadcast Charlie Brown Christmas Special

Join Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang on the search for Christmas spirit this Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. on Arkansas PBS! (broadcast only, no streaming) Feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang’s holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas? Be sure to tune in early at 6 p.m. for “Clown by Quentin Blake.”
ARKANSAS STATE
toofab.com

No Surprise Here, Larry David Hates Christmas

The Seinfeld creator proves he's Mr Scrooge in real life. The guy who told the world to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has unsurprisingly come out swinging against all things Christmas. Larry David, in a caustic new essay, boldly paints himself as a real-life Ebenezer Scrooge -- but he lays it on...
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

What’s the Darkest Animated Christmas Special?

It’s increasingly common practice these days to ask if a film “still holds up.”. That question refers to: A) Whether the film is as good (however you define that) as we all remember. Are the jokes still funny? Do the action sequences look cheesy? Are the effects so archaic as to distract your suspension of disbelief?
MOVIES
411mania.com

Hallmark Christmas Movies Observations

For almost the last two months I’ve been on a massive Hallmark Christmas movies binge. Going back and forth between the Hallmark cable channel and its sister channel Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, I’ve watched just about every new 2021 Christmas movie both channels have aired so far (I think there are still a few more left to premiere for this year) plus loads of older movies, some of which I’ve seen before and others I was completely unaware of. For the most part, I’ve enjoyed them, even the depressing ones (thankfully, there aren’t that many but they’re out there and they’re my least favorite type pf Christmas movie). While watching these various movies, I’ve noticed a few things about them, and I thought it would be interesting to write out these observations and share them with the world. So that’s what this article is: a series of observations about the various Hallmark Christmas movies I’ve managed to watch the last twoish months. Enjoy.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Stream Some of the Best Christmas Movies Online, From ‘Elf’ to ‘Die Hard’

The stockings have been hung, the lights are twinkling on the tree, the gift hunting is complete. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by watching some of the best Christmas movies while you wrap a boatload of presents and cook up that festive feast? Whether you’re entertaining holiday company or need some extra cheer in the form of rom-coms, Christmas classics, tearjerkers or horror, THR has rounded up a handful of winter season’s defining films. Spend the next few days with Buddy the Elf, John McClane or Edward Scissorhands, depending on your festive preferences. No matter what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bangor Daily News

What Charlie Brown and the holidays can teach us about goodwill

As a society, are we more angry today than yesterday? It sure feels that way — from newspaper headlines and social media posts, to television where, crammed in between the pharmaceutical commercials, there is a lot of bad news. Why all the negative content? It’s there because we are wired to look for it.
SCIENCE
Fox News

These 11 Christmas movies are the 'most relaxing' to watch, an analyzer claims

Some Christmas movies are more relaxing than others. That’s what digital analytics firm Honcho Search found out when researching the stress levels of popular holiday films. The U.K.-based company told Fox News it pulled a seed list from an Ultimate Christmas Films Rotten Tomatoes, which included classics family-friendly classics like "A Christmas Story," "Home Alone" and "Elf" or mature titles like "Bad Santa," "A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas" and "Tokyo Godfathers." Honcho then downloaded PDF scripts from each film and ran it through a "scientific tensile strength tool" that’s designed to determine which texts are stressful or relaxing.
MOVIES
Distractify

A Definitive Ranking of All the Christmas Episodes of 'Friends'

As Christmas approaches, it's important to get your holiday watchlist all queued up. My personal binge-watching choice this season will be Friends for two reasons. For one, they have an impressive slew of holiday eps, and second, while some sitcoms go the painfully cheesy route around Christmastime, Friends really comes through with the laughs and feels that perfectly embody the spirit of holiday cheer.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

"Christmas Time Is Here," a classic holiday song

When Lee Mendelson produced the 1965 TV special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas," he got San Francisco jazz musician Vince Guaraldi to compose the music. The songs Guaraldi wrote, including "Christmas Time Is Here," are now considered classics. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how the music of Peanuts became inseparable from the joy and melancholy of the holiday season.
MUSIC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy