ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA to end state tax on student loan forgiveness

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271uXB_0dPh6O2H00

HARRISBURG, Pa ( WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday, Dec. 17, that students won’t have to pay state income tax on student loan debt relief programs.

There are two current programs that will be eligible for the potential thousands in savings. The federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program and the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief (SLRN) for nurses program.

The PSLF program permits direct loan borrowers who make 120 monthly payments under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer to potentially have the remainder of their student loans forgiven. Qualifying employers include federal, state, and local and tribal governments, as well as non-profits.

The SLRN is a program for nurses in Pennsylvania who worked to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and continue in the nursing profession by relieving some of their student loans.

Gov. Wolf: $4.8 Million in grants to strengthen Pa. workforce

“The point of student loan forgiveness programs for public servants is that these are people who have chosen jobs, often in lower paying fields, because they want to make a difference,” said Gov. Wolf. “It’s wrong to take what should be a blessing and turn it into just another burden.

As an example, if a Pennsylvania student owed $50,000 in student loans and as a part of PSLF, they would save $1,535 on their state income tax bill.

“As a commonwealth and as a nation, we can’t afford for astronomical student loan debt to keep talented people from choosing to serve as teachers, firefighters, or nurses,” Gov. Wolf said. “We need to make sure that financial burdens don’t keep our best and brightest from taking on some of our most important jobs. Ensuring that student loan forgiveness through the PSLF and SLRN programs is not considered taxable income will remove one more barrier for Pennsylvanians who are working to make a difference in our communities.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday extended a student loan moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic. Under the action, payments on federal student loans will remain paused through May 1. Interest rates will remain at 0% during that period, and debt collection efforts will […]
EDUCATION
WTAJ

Hedge fund CEO draws high-level support in PA GOP Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — David McCormick, CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds and a former senior official in President George W. Bush’s administration, is accumulating support from longtime party fundraisers and officials in Pennsylvania even before he has formally announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate. Christine Toretti, Pennsylvania’s longtime Republican national committeewoman, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Clearfield County opts into nationwide opioid settlement

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Approximately $2.58 million will come to Clearfield County to fight the opioid crisis if enough local governments sign on and this moves forward. The settlement is part of a $21 billion settlement in the case against four of the major drug distributors in the US. Those companies are AmerisourceBergen, Cardinalhealth, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lack of emergency order or regulation doomed mask mandate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state Supreme Court is just now releasing its rationale for why it ruled that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration had no legal authority to require masks in Pennsylvania’s schools and child care centers amid a pandemic and surging cases of COVID-19. The court ruled 6-0 on Dec. 10, immediately ending the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Pennsylvania elections chief warns lawmakers about deadlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top statewide elections official warned legislative leaders that delays in drawing new General Assembly district lines may require them to push back next year’s spring primary election. Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid told the floor leaders Tuesday for both parties in the two chambers on the Legislative Reapportionment Commission […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

10,548 new COVID cases reported, 73.7% of residents vaccinated Dec. 23

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 16.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 73.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 10,548 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,924,507 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

US jobless claims unchanged at 205,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at a historically low level that reflects the job market’s strong recovery from the coronavirus recession last year. Jobless claims remained at 205,000. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, rose to just over 206,000. The numbers suggest that […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Slrn#Pslf#Pennsylvanians
WTAJ

Dubois-Sandy Twp receive $200,000 grant for consolidation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Since residents of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township voted yes on consolidation in November’s municipal election, the city and township have been working towards consolidating the two into one entity. The process is a long one with many steps to it, and costs as well. Earlier this week, […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Biden mulling student loan freeze extension

WASHINGTON (The Hill) – White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday suggested President Biden could extend a pandemic freeze on student loan payments and interest accrual.  During a Tuesday briefing at the White House, Psaki told reporters Biden has not yet decided whether he will allow millions of Americans to forgo student loan payments at no additional cost […]
POTUS
WTAJ

State employees aiding troubled Philly elder abuse nonprofit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has taken the extraordinary step of marshaling state employees to handle investigations for a Philadelphia nonprofit struggling to hire enough caseworkers to field allegations of the neglect or abuse of older people. Secretary of Aging Robert Torres took that step over the summer, after Department of Aging […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Court rules against victims’ rights measure voters supported

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court on Tuesday hammered a final nail into the coffin of a proposed victims’ rights constitutional amendment that has never gone into effect, even though state voters supported it by a large margin in a referendum more than two years ago. The justices ruled 6-1 that the sprawling proposal violated the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

DC will require proof of vaccine at certain indoor locations

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday morning that DC residents over 12-years-old will need proof of at least one vaccination by Jan. 15 at certain indoor locations. Locations that will require proof of vaccines will include: Restaurants, bars and nighclubs Indoor exercise establishments Indoor entertainment facilities Indoor meeting establishments Starting Feb. 15, […]
RETAIL
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf announces Santa’s Reindeer approved for flight

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Wolf, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill got together with Santa Claus and his nine reindeer to announce that the reindeer have received a clean bill of health and are approved for flight in Pennsylvania on Christmas Eve. “I’m excited to announce that Santa’s reindeer are […]
HERSHEY, PA
WTAJ

State police receive 59 new troopers after graduation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– More than 50 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey on Thursday, the Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police announced. Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Robert Evanchick announced that the 59 graduated cadets that represent the 162nd graduating cadet class were also assigned to their stations. For the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

US consumer confidence rises despite omicron, higher prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence rose this month as Americans shrugged off concerns about rising prices and COVID’-19’s highly contagious omicron variant. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — […]
BUSINESS
WTAJ

After SCOTUS hearing, a new look at baby ‘safe haven’ laws

PHOENIX (AP) — For years, Nicole Olson had longed for a baby and gone through a rigorous and emotional adoption process. Then Olson and her husband got a call asking if they’d like to adopt a newborn. That day. As soon as possible. The baby had been relinquished through what’s known as a safe haven […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

PennDOT license, photo centers closed New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — All driver’s license and photo centers from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be closed on Sat. Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.  The Pittsburgh Driver License Center and all services at the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg will also be closed starting Friday, Dec. 31. Customers will still be […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy