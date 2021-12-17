ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday gifts for food lovers and furry friends

By Maggie Flecknoe
 7 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) — ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share some holiday gift ideas ranging from food to home decor and pet products. Take a glimpse at the fabulous offerings featured in the segment.

Farver Farms

Farmer Farms is the home of the Lentil Crunchers snacks, all made from lentils grown on the family’s 3,000-acre Montana farm providing a genuine field-to-table experience. The Montana farm has been in the family since 1926, producing spring wheat, winter wheat, field peas, lentils, corn, and barley. The lentils are grown on the prairies of extreme Northeast Montana, processed in the family’s certified facility, packaged in small batches, and shipped directly to homes nationwide. Enjoy as the fruits of their labors find a place on your table. The Lentil Crunchers are a delicious and healthy snack for kids and a great addition to salads and soups.

Global Grub

Global Grub has been helping home cooks handcraft globally-inspired specialties since 2012. Take the art of cooking to a new level and share the experience. The brand offers popular DIY food kits with simple steps so that you can be the master chef of various global cuisines while creating memorable cooking adventures with family and friends. From sushi to mochi, you’ll have a blast putting together a menu filled with favorite items that all ages will enjoy. The unique kits include key shelf-stable ingredients and special cooking tools. All kits come with step-by-step cooking instructions so home cooks can successfully handcraft these specialty meals and treats.

Mise en Scènt

Mise en Scènt is a Brooklyn-based candle studio inspired by your favorite films. All soy candles are hand-poured and genre-inspired. What can make a movie night more appealing? Try enveloping the room with a scented candle inspired by the film. The new candle brand takes Old Hollywood glam (Audrey Hepburn vibes!) and more and fragrantly puts the scent of that genre in your home. Whether you enjoy macabre, mystery, or rom coms, there’s a candle for that! Cozy up with your loved one for a movie marathon best enjoyed by candlelight.

Tickle Me Plant

Grow your own TickleMe Plant/Zombie Plants from seed, a great experience for young and old alike! Watch the fern-like plant as it plays dead, then comes back to life for year-round enjoyment. It’s the perfect gift for someone who wants to share their love of nature and gardening. Founded by Mark and Larry Chipkin, they have seen firsthand how mesmerizing this can be for children. Mark was a science teacher for over 30 years to budding scientists who experienced the joy of nurturing their own TickleMe Plants (otherwise known as Mimosa Pudica).

Shady Cat Social Club

The Shady Cat Social Club makes the lives of feline family members happier, healthier, and more enjoyable with its organic catnip and silvervine offerings. Shady Cat Social Club donates most of its net profits to fund pet therapy teams with Pet Partners International. Bringing comfort and peace via the human-animal bond is an organic form of therapy they strongly believe in! Cat owners will be glad to know that all packaging is made of glass, metal, cotton, recycled, or recyclable material, making it reusable in many useful ways.

LAYR

Extend the life of your dog’s bed with LAYR, the original dog bed sheet. Bold patterns and fun designs will have both owner and pet feeling good vibes and giving our devoted companions a clean and comfy place to rest. The patterns blend nicely into everyday decor and can easily be changed up and washed, eliminating the textile waste of frequently replacing a dog bed. Every member of the family deserves a clean bed and a good nights sleep.

There’s something for everyone in the family and on your holiday gift list with these terrific offerings!

