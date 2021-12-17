ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump says American Jews 'no longer love Israel' and Jewish people 'run The New York Times'

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Former President Donald Trump.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

  • Former President Donald Trump said Jewish people "no longer love Israel."
  • He also said that Jewish people "run The New York Times."
  • The comments, echoing antisemitic tropes, came in an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.

Former President Donald Trump shared what he thought about American Jews in a recent interview with the Israeli journalist Barak Ravid published on Friday by the podcast "Unholy: Two Jews on the news."

"People in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. I'll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country. It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today I think it's the exact opposite," Trump told Ravid.

"I've said this for a long time: The Jewish people in the United States either don't like Israel or don't care about Israel," he said later.

"The New York Times hates Israel, hates them. And they're Jewish people that run The New York Times — I mean, the Sulzberger family," Trump went on, referring to A.G. Sulzberger, who is publisher and chairman of the newspaper.

Trump's comments play into an antisemitic trope that that Jews hold a greater allegiance to Israel than their own home country, otherwise known as "dual loyalty." Many American Jews have previously condemned similar rhetoric from the former president. His comments also echo antisemitic conspiracy theories that Jews control the media.

After playing an audio snippet of Trump's interview, Ravid offered his thoughts to the podcast's hosts.

"It's not only about whether you're Jewish or not. It's a lot about whether you're liberal or conservative," Ravid said, adding later: "I think that for Trump, being liberal is a much bigger sin than being Jewish, but what can you do? It's the same folks."

Ravid noted that Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is Jewish, and his daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism. Both served in senior White House roles in the Trump administration.

"At the end of the day, they were sort of stuck in the middle, meaning they were liberals in a conservative administration and Republicans in a Democratic city," Ravid said of the couple. "They were, I think, sort of playing both camps, if not officially. And I think more than that, they're very conscious of Trump's strong sides and his more weaker sides. And they were, again, I think, they were trying their best to sort of balancing him out."

Trump has previously mocked Kushner over his background, saying during a White House meeting that "Jared's more loyal to Israel than the United States," according to the journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's book, "Peril."

Trump has made similar snide remarks about Jews in the United States. According to a Washington Post report published in September 2020, Trump once said that Jews "are only in it for themselves" and "stick together" in front of his administration officials after a phone call with Jewish lawmakers.

In April 2019, Trump told an audience of Jewish Americans that then-Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu is "your prime minister." In August of that same year, Trump accused Jews who are Democrats of "disloyalty."

Trump has also taken issue with the fact that he didn't receive a greater share of the Jewish vote in the 2020 presidential election.

"Look what I did with the embassy in Jerusalem and what I did with so many other things. Israel has never had a better friend, and yet I got 25% of the vote," he said in a call with religious groups in September. Trump was referring to his administration's decision to move the US embassy in Israel from the city of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, completed in May 2018. The policy pleased Israel but sparked widespread outrage among Palestinians.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 320

Clark Lonnie
6d ago

If this man loved America. He would have never put America through the big lie. He would have excepted he loss fairly resulting in a peaceful transfer to the winner with 0 insurrection.

Reply(31)
132
Eagle 2
6d ago

If Omar said what Trump did, the Republicans in the House would already be introducing a resolution to kick her out of Congress.

Reply(13)
28
ONE MANS OPINION
6d ago

That's not news everyone knows trump feels the same way about jews as he does about nigros . He hate both of them with a passion.

Reply(14)
44
